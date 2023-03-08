Open in App
Pearl, MS
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Carly Pearce to headline 2023 Pearl Day Concert

By Biancca Ball,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cogxA_0lCBbMpg00

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Country star Carly Pearce will help celebrate the City of Pearl’s 50 th anniversary as the headliner for the 2023 Pearl Day Concert.

The concert will take place Saturday, May 6 in the north lot of Trustmark Park. The concert will also include performances by Travis Denning and Ben Burgess.

Mississippi Anime Fest returns to Jackson this weekend

This year’s show will be free admission, and all attendees will receive a commemorative ticket as they enter. Parking will be free as well, and the concert will be open seating, first come first serve.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with the concert starting at 6:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring collapsible outdoor chairs or blankets to enjoy the show.

A list of prohibited items can be found on the city’s website .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
TRAIN to perform in Brandon in September
Brandon, MS16 hours ago
Mississippi Anime Fest wraps up in Jackson
Jackson, MS15 hours ago
Jackson hosts employment expo for youth
Jackson, MS15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing woman found fatally struck by car in Jackson
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Three injured in shooting at Jackson gas station
Jackson, MS12 hours ago
Blight, illegal dumping continue in Jackson neighborhoods
Jackson, MS15 hours ago
City plans to clean up illegal dumping in Virden Addition
Jackson, MS10 hours ago
Security officer, two others injured in Jackson club shooting
Jackson, MS12 hours ago
March Madness brings more sports betting to local casino
Vicksburg, MS10 hours ago
Board votes to create Vicksburg Garden District
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
Vicksburg gets security cameras to help reduce crime
Vicksburg, MS14 hours ago
SWAC Basketball Championships Leave JSU, Alcorn in Limbo Entering Selection Sunday
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Mississippi Insight for March 12, 2023: Law, Legislation, Order and Policy
Jackson, MS15 hours ago
Jackson mayor reacts to Supreme Court garbage decision
Jackson, MS10 hours ago
What comes next for Mississippi’s Jackson court bill
Jackson, MS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy