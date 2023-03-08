Carly Pearce to headline 2023 Pearl Day Concert

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Country star Carly Pearce will help celebrate the City of Pearl’s 50 th anniversary as the headliner for the 2023 Pearl Day Concert.
The concert will take place Saturday, May 6 in the north lot of Trustmark Park. The concert will also include performances by Travis Denning and Ben Burgess. Mississippi Anime Fest returns to Jackson this weekend
This year’s show will be free admission, and all attendees will receive a commemorative ticket as they enter. Parking will be free as well, and the concert will be open seating, first come first serve.
Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with the concert starting at 6:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring collapsible outdoor chairs or blankets to enjoy the show.
A list of prohibited items can be found on the city’s website . Close
