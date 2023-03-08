We Found 14 Hidden Gems for Spring (for Up to 80 Percent Off) In Nordstrom's Sale Section

If you've been counting down the days until spring , you're not alone. PureWow editors are currently gearing up to transition their wardrobes for the new season : Bye-bye sweaters , boots and winter jackets , hello sandals , trendy handbags and spring dresses ... Better yet, we scrolled through Nordstrom's sale section , which is now up 80 percent off, and discovered 14 hidden gems for spring.

Even if you're already covered for the upcoming season (lucky you), you'll still want to take some time to check out these deals because they're likely to sell out once shoppers catch wind of how good they are. For example, the Splendid Teaghan minidress that is as effortless and it is cool is just under $100 (from $178) and the Dolce Vita Paily sandals that reviewers are obsessed with are $80 (from $125).

So without further ado, here are 14 sale items we're buying for spring.

Nordstrom

You'll be pulling out mini dresses sooner than you think, and trust us; you'll want to have this polyester pick when that time comes. The reasoning being that this dress is really as effortless as it looks, with a V-neckline, long sleeves and front patch pockets to boot. (P.S. To keep it in tip-top shape you'll need to hand wash it and line dry.)

Size range: XS to XL

Nordstrom

One Nordstrom shopper sold us on why you'll wear these weather-resistant mules on repeat: "[They're] very comfortable, super cute and so easy to slide on and off,“ writes one reviewer, adding that they love the fact that they're made in Portugal.

Size range: 5 to 10

Nordstrom

It's no secret that we love Madewell, especially this roomy leather bag featuring an exterior slip pocket and magnetic closure to start. Happy customers also report that it has enough space for everything you need, from a water bottle to a book and umbrella. "It also stays on the shoulder and clings perfectly to the body and looks more expensive than it is," adds one Nordstrom reviewer.

Nordstrom

While this shift dress is borderline basic, you'll find any excuse to wear it, according to buyers that have mentioned how comfy it is (shout out to its Tencel lyocell and elastane fabric meaning it's also machine-washable). Customers on Nordstrom also note that you can easily take it up a notch with shoes and a belt.

Size range: XXS to XL

Nordstrom

Made of super soft leather featuring a rounded toe and layered foam cushioning, these ballet flats will fit your feet like a dream. Take it from this reviewer: "This is my fifth pair, and they never disappoint. They are not only really nice, but they are super comfortable flats, like wearing dainty little slippers."

Size range: 6 to 10.5

Nordstrom

It's not every day that you find a perfectly oversize machine-washable button-up shirt for $100, so the fact that this classic style is still in stock is just too good—especially since it has a crisp point collar and long sleeves with button cuffs to wear as a shirtdress if you wish. Just be sure to size up if that's the case.

Size range: XS to L

Nordstrom

If this recycled polyester dress (that must be dry cleaned) doesn't scream spring, we don't know what does. Elegant and flattering don't begin to describe how buyers feel when wearing it. However, they have mentioned that it runs big. So pick your size wisely, then prepare to fall in love with all its details, from the front twist, waist cut-out and balloon sleeves.

Size range: 2 to 14

Nordstrom

Whether you need new sandals for the office or an upcoming celebration, you'll want to snag this chic pair for $80 while you can. They have chunky braided straps and a block heel which clocks in at 3 1/4 inches, so you shouldn't have trouble walking in them. But don't just take our word for it. "These shoes are cute and comfortable. Just do it," one Nordstrom shopper raves. "I was hesitant, and I’m so glad I took the plunge. I got so many compliments and wore them for 8+ hours with no pain!"

Size range: 4 to 13

Nordstrom

The springy floral print and stacked T logo is the main attraction of this recycled polyester tote. But most importantly, it's incredibly spacious (it's 17.1 inches wide, 13 inches tall and 5.1 inches deep), so it can fit most of your essentials. Plus, it has a flat base for extra stability.

Nordstrom

Of all the Nordstrom sales we've shopped, we've never come across a V-neck T-shirt we couldn't resist, so you can bet we're buying as many as we can. This one is made of polyester and cotton, and is addictively soft and stretchy, according to buyers. However, the grungy faded look is what really sold us.

Size range: XXS to XL

Nordstrom

Not that we really need to sell you on these Birkenstocks (because just look at them), but besides their cozy shearling lining and contoured footbed, they have adjustable straps with buckle closures, meaning you can fit them to your liking. Buyers say they're a great indoor/outdoor shoe since they're moisture-wicking.

Size range: 5-5.5 to 10-10.5

Nordstrom

The beauty of this acrylic and nylon midi dress is it can be adjusted by the straps. The sexy cut-out, twisted bodice, button-front and $130 discount are really just bonuses.

Size range: S to XL

Nordstrom

This rayon and spandex dress is a must-have since it's machine-washable, sleeveless (so you can slip it on easily) and features a V-neck that can be worn dressed up or down. One buyer says it's the best: "I have tried on dozens of maxi dresses at every store I can think of, and this has been the best option by far. My natural waist is higher, and the dress compliments my shape well by drawing the eye upward (I'm middle and bottom-heavy). The v-neck is not too low for me, and I can wear normal undergarments without exposing anything. The material is heavier than many maxis I've tried and has some bounce."

Size range: XS to XL

Nordstrom

This minimalist leather pair has a 3-inch kitten heel, square toe and slim straps that will get the job done while also taking any look to the next level.

Size range: 5 to 8.5

