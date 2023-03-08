Colon cancer rates continuing to rise in younger age groups; What you need to know

March is National Colon Cancer Awareness Month and a new study shows the recommended age to get screened has changed.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked to Kettering Health about why younger people should be getting looked at.

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women. Now doctors are saying you should get screened before you turn 50.

Each year in the United States, hundreds of thousands of people are diagnosed with colon cancer.

>> 2 lanes reopen at Springfield train derailment site

“American Cancer Society, that has released their latest figures, again, showing about 150,000 new cases of colorectal cancer, a year,” said Dr. Matthew Knecht, radiation oncologist for Kettering Health.

A third of those diagnosed will most likely not survive.

“About 50,000 deaths per year from those colorectal cancers,” Knecht said.

Knecht says the American Cancer Society is seeing more of these cases in younger people.

>> Senators request USDA, EPA help addressing toxic chemical potential impact on crops and livestock

“The concerning news is that in those 50 and younger, the incidence has been increasing since 2005,” Knecht said.

This prompted the American Cancer Society to update the new recommended screening age to 45, but that younger age group is not making appointments.

“In that specific group, looking at the number that gets screened, only about 20 percent do so,” Knecht said.

Knecht says a colonoscopy is not something people should fear.

“The procedure itself is actually very safe,” Knecht said.

It can often save you from developing colon cancer.

“Colon cancer tends to develop from polyps, as they catch those early polyps and remove them, you, you will never have to go through the cancer treatment itself,” Knecht said.

The age drops even further to get screened if colon cancer runs in your family.

“Doing a colonoscopy at a younger age 10 years, being reasonable, is a consideration,” Knecht said.

Knecht says there is no exact reason for why younger people are getting diagnosed with cancer more now and it is something health officials are still looking into.



