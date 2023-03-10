Watch: Geibel Catholic vs. Farrell Boys Basketball

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell’s riding high after notching its third straight District 10 title by defeating Kennedy Catholic.

Now, the Steelers must prepare for their first-round opponent of the state tournament in the Gators of Geibel Catholic.

This Friday, viewers at home will get their chance to see Farrell compete in the playoffs at 7 p.m. on WKBN’s High School Boys Basketball Game of the Week.

The winner will play against either Harmony or DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday in the second round of the PIAA Class A tournament.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, March 10, 2023, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Geibel Catholic (17-8) at Farrell (20-4)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last Meeting

Mar. 8, 2022 – Farrell, 67-55 (PIAA Class A First Round)

Last year, Lamont Samuels scored 21 points to lead the Steelers by Geibel Catholic in the state tournament’s opening round – 67-55. Omar Stewart and Kabron Smith added 14 and 13 points respectively for Farrell.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense : Geibel Catholic, 69.1; Farrell, 66.6

Scoring Defense : Farrell, 45.3; Geibel Catholic, 60.0

Game Notes

– Farrell defeated Kennedy Catholic, 59-40 , to take home its third straight District 10 title as Kylon Wilson and Nasir O’Kane each paced the Steelers with 15 points apiece.

-In their semifinal win, Farrell was led by Nasir O’Kane’s 14 and James Harrison’s 11 points in their 64-55 victory over Rocky Grove.

-The Steelers last lost on Jan. 15 to Shenango, 63-59. The Wildcats outscored Farrell in the fourth quarter by 9 points to get the win at the Ron Galbreath Classic on the campus of Westminster.

-The Gators started the season with a 1-5 record after their first contest in the Berlin Brothersvalley Tournament (loss to Conemaugh Township, 68-55).

-After falling to Imani Christian in the WPIAL (A) Semifinals, 75-57. Geibel was turned away last Tuesday by Carlynton, 79-39.

-In their last win, the Gators registered a 66-64 victory over Neighborhood Academy. Trevon White tallied 30 points as Jaydis Kennedy had 26 in their quarterfinal decision.

Past 2 State Tournament Trips for Farrell

2022

Second Round – Lost to Elk County Catholic, 66-53

First Round – Defeated Geibel Catholic, 67-55

2021

First Round – Lost to Berlin Brothersvalley, 70-49

