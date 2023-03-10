Watch: Geibel Catholic vs. Farrell Boys Basketball

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell’s riding high after notching its third straight District 10 title by defeating Kennedy Catholic.
Now, the Steelers must prepare for their first-round opponent of the state tournament in the Gators of Geibel Catholic. Hot start ignites Farrell past Wilmington
This Friday, viewers at home will get their chance to see Farrell compete in the playoffs at 7 p.m. on WKBN’s High School Boys Basketball Game of the Week.
The winner will play against either Harmony or DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday in the second round of the PIAA Class A tournament.
High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week
Friday, March 10, 2023, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV
Geibel Catholic (17-8) at Farrell (20-4)
You can watch the Game of the Week:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008
Last Meeting
Mar. 8, 2022 – Farrell, 67-55 (PIAA Class A First Round)
Last year, Lamont Samuels scored 21 points to lead the Steelers by Geibel Catholic in the state tournament’s opening round – 67-55. Omar Stewart and Kabron Smith added 14 and 13 points respectively for Farrell.
Team Statistics New Castle races past Farrell to remain unbeaten
Scoring Offense : Geibel Catholic, 69.1; Farrell, 66.6
Scoring Defense : Farrell, 45.3; Geibel Catholic, 60.0
Game Notes
– Farrell defeated Kennedy Catholic, 59-40 , to take home its third straight District 10 title as Kylon Wilson and Nasir O’Kane each paced the Steelers with 15 points apiece.
-In their semifinal win, Farrell was led by Nasir O’Kane’s 14 and James Harrison’s 11 points in their 64-55 victory over Rocky Grove.
-The Steelers last lost on Jan. 15 to Shenango, 63-59. The Wildcats outscored Farrell in the fourth quarter by 9 points to get the win at the Ron Galbreath Classic on the campus of Westminster.
-The Gators started the season with a 1-5 record after their first contest in the Berlin Brothersvalley Tournament (loss to Conemaugh Township, 68-55).
-After falling to Imani Christian in the WPIAL (A) Semifinals, 75-57. Geibel was turned away last Tuesday by Carlynton, 79-39.
-In their last win, the Gators registered a 66-64 victory over Neighborhood Academy. Trevon White tallied 30 points as Jaydis Kennedy had 26 in their quarterfinal decision. A look back at the first and only Trumbull County team to win a boys’ state title
Past 2 State Tournament Trips for Farrell Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022
Second Round – Lost to Elk County Catholic, 66-53
First Round – Defeated Geibel Catholic, 67-55
2021
First Round – Lost to Berlin Brothersvalley, 70-49
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0