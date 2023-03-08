Open in App
Smyrna, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

At least 15 victims trafficked at Cobb hotels including, lawsuit alleges

By Michele Newell,

5 days ago
At least 15 people have come forward as victims of sex trafficking several Cobb County hotels.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in Smyrna Wednesday, where a lawsuit alleges that sex trafficking took place at four different nearby hotels.

Some of the victims were as young as 16 years old.

According to the lawsuit, filed on behalf of nearly 20 women by attorney Patrick McDonough, a front desk employee at the Red Roof Inn in Smyrna said there was never a minute that prostitution wasn’t going on at the motel from 2008 to 2016.

“Their own employees would testify that there would be 10, 15 different girls that were being trafficked everyday,” McDonough said.

