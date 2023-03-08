Open in App
Henderson, KY
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announces closure of Amazonia exhibit

By Seth Austin,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9hh9_0lCBXVsx00

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announced their Amazonia exhibit will be closed to the public following a positive case of HPAI detected in Henderson on February 27.

Officials say all other birds around the zoo will also be kept inside and may not be seen by the public during a visit. Mesker Park staff attempted to keep the exhibit open for the Orchid show, but now say the new case of HPAI is close enough to the zoo to increase protective measures.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the exhibit would be open, but guests would be required to wear shoe covers and strollers, wheelchairs and power scooters were not allowed inside.

Officials say the exhibit will remained close for a minimum of four weeks from the detected case in Henderson. If another case is detected in close proximity, the four weeks will start over.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Henderson, KY newsLocal Henderson, KY
TRAFFIC ALERT: Closures expected as work progresses on I-69 Ohio River Crossing
Henderson, KY22 hours ago
Harmonie State Park pool being dismantled
Henderson, KY4 days ago
Students set to perform horrific off-Broadway hit in Henderson
Henderson, KY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
West Side Nut Club announces details about annual Easter egg hunt
Evansville, IN15 hours ago
Color-changing lights could be coming to Evansville underpasses
Evansville, IN7 hours ago
Haynie’s Corner Brewing Co. plans Peephole takeover
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Lane restrictions scheduled for US 231 in Jasper
Jasper, IN15 hours ago
Homeless shelter asking for help after massive water leak
Evansville, IN9 hours ago
Bremen church holds first service since deadly tornado
Bremen, KY1 day ago
Owensboro Symphony’s Summer Salute returns
Owensboro, KY3 days ago
Owensboro concert benefits free instrument loan programs
Owensboro, KY2 days ago
Bremen church to hold first service in newly rebuilt building
Bremen, KY2 days ago
Centuries-old human bone discovered in downtown Evansville
Evansville, IN4 days ago
Massive pickleball tournament draws hundreds to Owensboro
Owensboro, KY3 days ago
Princeton holds first-of-its-kind robotics competition
Princeton, IN1 day ago
Wade Hayes, Bryan White perform to raise funds for instrument loan program
Owensboro, KY3 days ago
Horrorcon brings thrills and chills to Evansville
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Central City police warn of the growing fentanyl epidemic
Central City, KY2 days ago
The search for a new design for Evansville’s flag continues
Evansville, IN4 days ago
Expert reacts to human bone found at construction site
Evansville, IN3 days ago
‘Archeological discovery’ of human remains found during downtown Evansville construction
Evansville, IN4 days ago
North Daviess ends Gibson Southern’s revived season
Fort Branch, IN2 days ago
Veterans treated with resource fair in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY3 days ago
Volunteers pack 1,000 Narcan Kits during ‘Packing Party’
Evansville, IN2 days ago
DNR gives slated project deadline for Lynnville Park changes
Lynnville, IN4 days ago
Newburgh library to soon open the ‘Library of Things’
Newburgh, IN3 days ago
Dawson Springs man hospitalized in fatal head-on crash
Princeton, KY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy