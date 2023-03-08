Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas man sentenced to 60 years in for fatally stabbing girlfriend from Dallas

By Rachel Estrada,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40eUjY_0lCBWPq400

HOUSTON (KIAH) A 64-year-old Houston man with a history of violence, was sentenced to 60 years this week. He was convicted for fatally stabbing his girlfriend as she tried to leave him to go back to Dallas, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday.

The most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is when they are trying to leave the relationship. That is exactly why we take any and all allegations of domestic violence so seriously.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg

Kenneth B. Howard, was convicted of murder by a jury on Monday. He was then sentenced by a judge in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Pamela D. Pratt on July 12, 2019. Pratt was a mother of three who was in a dating relationship with Howard. Howard persuaded Pratt to move to Houston from Dallas.

Authorities said that during their relationship, Howard had shot at Pratt’s 18-year-old son and was on bond for that charge when he committed the murder.

In 1984, he had also been convicted of stabbing his ex-wife seven times. That woman survived.

The D.A. said that Howard was driving Pratt when the two got into an argument about her leaving, and he stabbed her at least four times in the chest and neck. Authorities said that instead of taking the mother of three to the hospital, he drove around for at least an hour before he went home and called the Houston Police Department. He told local officers that she pulled the knife on him. It was later on when he admitted that he got the knife away from her and stabbed her even though she was not a threat to him.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Osso, who prosecuted the case with ADA Jarrell Gibson, said Howard had a history of using violence to coerce people in his life, especially women he was dating.

Authorities said he brought this family down from Dallas and when the abuse started, they decided they wanted to leave and he didn’t like that. There’s a family that doesn’t have their mother anymore, and we know what he’s capable of, so we argued that he shouldn’t be allowed to do this to anyone ever again.

Harris County Assistant District Attorney Anthony Osso
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
2 men and 2 women killed in shooting at Dallas apartment building, police say
Dallas, TX14 hours ago
4 people shot dead at northwest Dallas apartment
Dallas, TX16 hours ago
Dallas Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Quadruple Murder
Dallas, TX15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PHOTOS: 13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked outbuilding in Lexington, sheriff says
Dallas, TX16 hours ago
Arrest made in Dallas dog dumping case
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Police looking for killer who left a man to die in South Dallas
Dallas, TX22 hours ago
Man arrested for shooting woman, child in north Dallas
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Fort Worth Police video shows confrontation that ended in a man being shot by officers
Fort Worth, TX18 hours ago
11-year-old boy killed in North Dallas shooting, police say
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Reward offered for help finding missing radiographic camera in Texas
Houston, TX1 day ago
North Richland Hills woman killed by a train in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX21 hours ago
Balloon release held to remember Lake Highlands 16-year-old killed in shooting
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Coyote or dog? DNA results for the adorable Dallas pup 'Toast' are in.
Dallas, TX2 days ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Stephens County burglaries arrested, held on more than $50,000 in bonds
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Dallas shootout ends in death for 61-year-old
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Fort Worth police release video of officer-involved shooting
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Dallas Police Arrest Man Who Abandoned Dog on Teagarden Road
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Suspect arrested in dog disposal incident near Dowdy Ferry Road caught on camera
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Texas police looking for duo who apparently prank robbed two stores
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
South Dallas shootout kills 61-year-old, suspect to be charged with capital murder
Dallas, TX3 days ago
North Texas teacher resigns, arrested for alleged relationship with student, district says
Grand Prairie, TX1 day ago
Help DPS Capture These Remaining 6 Most Wanted Fugitives In Texas
Midland, TX4 days ago
Man shot by Fort Worth police had pepper spray gun, not firearm
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Grand Prairie ISD promises students captured on video using racial slur will be held accountable after spring break
Grand Prairie, TX8 hours ago
Fort Worth Community Center Renamed After Atatiana Jefferson
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Houston shooting: Man found dead in crashed pickup truck on Long Point
Houston, TX4 days ago
Police looking for suspects involved in shooting that left Arlington father of 6 dead
Arlington, TX3 days ago
Arlington Police Seek Public’s Help in Solving Murder
Arlington, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy