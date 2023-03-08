How to watch and stream UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili -- plus analysis and betting advice

Former UFC men's bantamweight champion Petr Yan meets hot contender Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fights at the Theater at Virgin Hotels are on ESPN+ , with the 6 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 3 p.m.

Yan (16-4) is looking to get back on track after two straight defeats, most recently a split-decision loss to Sean O'Malley in October. Yan is No. 4 in the ESPN bantamweight rankings.

The fifth-ranked Dvalishvili (15-4) is on an eight-fight winning streak. His most recent victory came by unanimous decision against Jose Aldo in August.

UFC Fight Night card

ESPN+ , 6 p.m. ET

Men's bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov

Catchweight (215 pounds): Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Men's bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

ESPN+ , 3 p.m. ET

Heavyweight: Karl Williams vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Men's bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant

Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd

Men's bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. JJ Aldrich

Men's bantamweight: Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely

Men's flyweight: Tyson Nam vs. Bruno da Silva

Welterweight: Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gordon

Reed Kuhn's betting tip

Getting into a standup duel with Yan would be ill-advised, despite Dvalishvili's impressive pace of strikes from distance. More to his favor, Dvalishvili spends over a quarter of each round controlling opponents on the mat. Add in his control along the fence, and half of his fight time can be scored for him on control alone. Against Yan, however, the other half of each round will be a challenge. Yan has clear advantages in technical striking. And though he uses a slower pace, he strikes efficiently and has racked up 10 knockdowns to date, more than any fighter on the card.

