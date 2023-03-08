Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama offers 2024 3-Star LB Keyshawn Flowers

By Brody Smoot,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vObQr_0lCBWLYO00

The Alabama coaching staff has landed several elite prospects over the years from Maryland. Now, the Tide are in pursuit of 2024 three-star linebacker Keyshawn Flowers, who received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff on Sunday.

Flowers plays linebacker at Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Maryland. During his junior season, Flowers tallied 81 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

Flowers’ highlight tape shows his proven ability to rush the passer whether it be from inside the box or off the edge. He possesses a good mix of size and speed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds.

Alabama could certainly use a linebacker that can roam the field and play multiple positions. At this time, the Tide has one linebacker committed in the 2024 class and that is four-star Sterling Dixon.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Keyshawn Flowers’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 11 36

Rivals – – – –

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 3 – 14 34

247 Composite 3 470 15 39

Vitals

Hometown Severn, Maryland

Projected Position Linebacker

Height 6-2

Weight 215

Class 2024

Other offers

  • Kentucky
  • Miami
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Maryland Basketball Bracketology: An uncanny theme in Terps Selection Sunday predictions
College Park, MD12 hours ago
CFB world reacts to huge Maryland coaching move
College Park, MD2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WVU Lands Transfer Out of Navy
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Golf Course in Maryland is like any other you have seen!!
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Big Ten coach emerges as leading candidate for Big East job
Washington, DC20 hours ago
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Linked to Georgetown Job
Washington, DC2 days ago
Georgetown Reportedly Makes Decision On Rick Pitino
Washington, DC21 hours ago
Challenge accepted: Maryland gov challenges Virginia gov to basketball game – winner gets FBI HQ
Springfield, VA1 day ago
Georgetown makes major decision about Patrick Ewing
Washington, DC2 days ago
Decatur Wins Region, Bows Out
Berlin, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy