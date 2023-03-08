DPK-Rockingham hosting low sensory night

Discovery Place Kids- Rockingham at night. Photos by William R. Toler - Richmond Observer

ROCKINGHAM — Science and hands-on learning should be enjoyable and accessible to everyone. That’s why on March 9, we will be hosting a special sensory-friendly evening.

All children with Autism Spectrum Disorders, sensory processing Dsisorders and vision or hearing impairments — as well as their caregivers — are invited to come and get interactive with the experiences we offer at our Rockingham location.

The event is designed for children with sensory sensitivities and special needs to enjoy private time in the Museum’s hands-on exhibit spaces and to explore in a calmer, quieter environment.

Come and experience everything that Discovery Place Kids–Rockingham has to offer.