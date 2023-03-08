Heidi Klum Is Proud of Her Daughter Leni for Balancing College and Modeling

The 18-year-old is studying interior design in New York City.

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Heidi Klum is a proud mom. Her daughter Leni is following in her model mother’s footsteps and the 18-year-old’s first gig was a major one. The mom and daughter duo appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany together in 2020. Leni also got the fashion gene from the 49-year-old, and debuted her clothing line collaboration with About You on the runway at Milan Fashion Week last year.

“I’m very proud of my daughter and her modeling,” the Making the Cut star told People during the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 4. “And she’s studying at the same time, she’s juggling already.”

Leni is in college studying interior design in New York City. She has landed deals and campaign contracts with FILA , Dior and GHD , all while working toward her degree. She attends class on weekdays and brings her homework along when hopping on cross-continental flights for events like Milan Fashion Week.

Leni is aware of her privilege and how her family status got her to where she is.

“It’s just a fact. My parents are famous,” she said about the trending “nepo baby” discussion. “I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I’m working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing.”

Klum also shares three other kids, Henry, Johan and Lou, with ex-husband and singer Seal. She has been married to Tom Kaulitz since 2019.

