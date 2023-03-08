Walgreens Abortion Pill Furor Highlights Complexity of Access in Post-Roe World

Pharmacies and medication abortion are emerging as contentious political battlegrounds in the increasingly complex issue of abortion access in the U.S.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has found itself at the center of the fray after the pharmacy chain said it wouldn’t dispense the abortion pill in states where abortion is illegal and in several states where it is currently legal, including Alaska, Iowa, Kansas and Montana, given the “complexity and flux” of the laws in those places related to medication abortion as legal battles over access continue.

The move won praise from some Republican politicians but sparked backlash from several Democratic leaders. California said Wednesday it was dropping a multimillion-dollar contract with the company.

Republican state attorneys general last month sent Walgreens letters outlining their legal arguments against the Food and Drug Administration’s move to loosen restrictions on the abortion pill. CVS Health Corp. received similar letters.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the state wouldn’t do business with Walgreens “or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk.” He called for a review of the state’s relationship with the nation’s second-largest drugstore chain.

On Wednesday, his office said the California Department of General Services was withdrawing the planned renewal of its contract with Walgreens to provide specialty prescription drugs, mainly for the state’s department of corrections. The state has paid about $54 million to Walgreens under the contract, Mr. Newsom’s office said.

A Walgreens spokesman reiterated the company’s plans to dispense medication abortion where it is legally allowed—including in California. The company is still in the process of seeking certification to dispense mifepristone, the drug that blocks a hormone needed to sustain pregnancy.

“We are deeply disappointed by the decision by the state of California not to renew our longstanding contract due to false and misleading information,” the spokesman said in a statement Wednesday evening. “Walgreens is facing the same circumstances as all retail pharmacies, and no other retail pharmacies have said that they would approach this situation differently, so it’s unclear where this contract would now be moved.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker met with leaders at the Illinois-based company and urged them to reconsider their decision. Six Democratic U.S. senators sent a letter to Walgreens Chief Executive Rosalind Brewer this week seeking to clarify the company’s policies. The senators wrote that declining to dispense medication abortion in states where it is legal “would be a betrayal of your customers.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, praised the state attorneys general who sent the letters and Walgreens in a speech at a Students for Life of America gala over the weekend.

“Americans don’t want their pharmacies to become abortion facilities,” Mr. Pence said. “I commend Walgreens for yielding to the rule of law.”

The political furor is the latest example of the quickly shifting landscape that has emerged since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, returning the question of abortion’s legality to the states. In less than a year, new and newly enforced state laws have created a patchwork of access. About a dozen states have enacted near-total bans that restrict both surgical and medication abortions. Other states have added new protections for abortion access and bolstered existing ones.

States have varying regulations on medication abortion, including some that require a person to take the abortion-inducing medication while a physician is present, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights and tracks national and state statistics.

A lawsuit in Texas could upend nationwide access to mifepristone. Abortion opponents sued the FDA and Department of Health and Human Services in November in an attempt to undo the approval of the abortion-inducing pill. Two other lawsuits filed in January challenge states that have restricted medication abortions.

“This is what we are in store for,” said Rachel Rebouché, dean of Temple University’s law school and an expert on reproductive-health law. “The center of the abortion debate in this country will be over pills, in part because they are really hard to stop.”

Medication abortion made up more than half of all abortions in 2020, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

A medication abortion requires taking mifepristone and then misoprostol, which causes uterine contractions. The FDA approved the use of mifepristone in 2000 for up until seven weeks in pregnancy and later extended that to 10 weeks. The FDA relaxed restrictions around the drug in 2021, allowing patients to get mifepristone without an in-person visit to a hospital or doctor.

The FDA in January expanded access further, allowing bricks-and-mortar pharmacies like Walgreens to dispense the drug for the first time. Walgreens, followed by other major pharmaceutical chains like CVS, said shortly after that they would seek certification to dispense mifepristone in states where abortion is legal.

Antiabortion groups and lawmakers are pushing back. Antiabortion activists have protested outside of pharmacies—and some interrupted Walgreens’ annual shareholders meeting earlier this year.

“It’s really going to be part of the standard protocol of community pro-life groups to have a regular presence outside of pharmacies as we get further and further into this,” said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, which held protests at dozens of pharmacies over the weekend.

Kirsten Moore, director of the Expanding Medication Abortion Access Project, said she believes it will take time for pharmacies to get certified and for the FDA’s new policy to sort out. Antiabortion lawmakers and groups, she said, are throwing everything at the wall to see what can slow or prevent pharmacies from dispensing medication abortion.

“We, as the advocates on the abortion care side, just have to keep our heads down, don’t freak out over everything and say this is the way of the future,” Ms. Moore said.

The letters 20 state attorneys general sent to Walgreens and CVS in February cite a 150-year-old federal law that they said prohibits the mailing of medication used to perform an abortion. The federal government in December said the Comstock Act doesn’t prohibit the mailing of mifepristone or misoprostol, unless it’s done with the intention to use it unlawfully. Nineteen of the state attorneys general sent similar letters to other pharmacy chains in late February. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sent separate letters to Walgreens and CVS last month.

These different interpretations of the law reflect the common collision in debates over abortion, now with pharmaceutical companies like Walgreens getting caught in the middle, Dr. Rebouché said. In this case, Walgreens is likely weighing concerns that state laws could change and erring on the side of caution, she said.

Sree Chaguturu, CVS Health’s chief medical officer, said Monday the company will monitor the shifting legal landscape. “We’re committed to providing FDA-approved medications where legally permissible,” he said in an interview at The Wall Street Journal’s Health Forum.

A Rite Aid Corp. spokeswoman said the company also was monitoring “the latest federal, state, legal and regulatory developments” related to dispensing mifepristone. “We will continue to evaluate the company’s ability to dispense mifepristone in accordance with those developments,” she said.

