Kane Brown's Dance Moves Delight Baby Daughter in New Video

These two are too cute!

Kane Brown is one groovy dad!

The country crooner was caught on camera offering his one-year-old daughter, Kodi Jane , a personal dance performance in the family 's kitchen, and she was tickled pink by his silly moves.

Brown shares Kodi, as well as three-year-old Kingsley Rose , with wife Katelyn Brown , who likely captured the sweet moment and uploaded it to the family's shared Instagram account on March 8.

The video was set to the couple's duet "Thank God," and showed Brown swaying back and forth right next to Kodi's highchair as she looked on in fascination, giggling in delight as his antics continued.

Another clip showed the tot looking over the side of her chair as he pulled off some shoulder pops and locks before the singer himself broke into laughter.

"Kane breaking out the morning moves with Kodi 😂❤️ #ThankGod #KBFamily," they captioned the heartwarming clip.

Fans couldn't get over how much the father-daughter duo looked like twins, with one joking, "Per Katelyn: carried these babies 9 months so they can come out looking just like their dad 🤨 lol"

"She’s like his little twin," one wrote, while another agreed, "TWINS !! Kodi looks just like her Daddy ❤️"

Others were enthralled with her inquisitive look as she watched her dad dance. "Kodi saying what u doing," another comment read.

"Pure loving joy!!! 😍😍😍," observed another.

Up next, you can catch the "One Thing Right" singer hosting the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2, alongside another country fan fave, Kelsea Ballerini .