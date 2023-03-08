Alabama's Brandon Miller on shooting death: 'Whole situation is just really heartbreaking'
By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News,
5 days ago
Alabama basketball forward Brandon Miller spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday since a police investigator testified on Feb. 21 that the gun in the fatal Jan. 15 shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip had been brought to the scene in Miller's car.
"I never lose sight of the fact that a family lost one of their loved ones that night," Miller said. "This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that's all I'm going to be able to say on that."
After the South Carolina game on Feb. 22, coach Nate Oats said he and the administration decided for Miller to play because Oats and UA "make decisions based on available facts, and that's what we did here."
Miller was asked Wednesday how he would respond to the public criticism that he has not sat out any games.
"I just lean on my teammates," Miller said. "We just go places to get wins."
That game began the constant boos whenever Miller had the basketball and frequent chants of "lock him up."
"We hear the chants," Miller said Wednesday. "We just really lean on each other to go to places like that and pull out tough wins."
Oats was asked Wednesday how he has seen Miller handle the past few weeks.
"He's taken this whole situation seriously from Day 1," Oats said. "It's a tough situation for all of us. It's just sad, to be honest with you. I never thought Brandon was flippant with any of it ever."
