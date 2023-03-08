Open in App
Buffalo, NY
2023 NFL combine: Bills have formal meeting with top LB Trenton Simpson

By Nick Wojton,

5 days ago
Free agency is slowly approaching and the top player on the list for many regarding the Buffalo Bills is Tremaine Edmunds.

The linebacker appears likely to test the open market, but there’s a chance he does so and still returns to the Bills.

Whether it be due diligence or facing the reality of losing Edmunds, Buffalo is doing their homework on linebackers ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. At the combine, the team had a formal meeting with the top-rated LB for many outlets heading into the 2023 draft.

That player is Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson. During his press conference at the combine, he told reporters including WUFO 1080 radio, that he had a formal meeting with the Bills.

Simpson went on to say he believed the meeting went well, adding Buffalo likes the versatility in his game. Simpson’s comments can be found in the WUFO clip below:

The Bills hold the No. 27 overall selection in the first round of the draft and Simpson is a player that’s projected by Pro Football Focus to be drafted around that time. On their big board, Simpson is the 29th rated prospect.

Some have him even higher than that. Our friends at Draft Wire slot Simpson at No. 20 on their big board.

Simpson, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defender is known for his ability to move on the field similar to Edmunds. A junior, Simpson saw he stats go down in 2022 with just 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss. The year prior, Simpson was an animal, notching 6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.

It’s also worth noting that the Bills conducted a formal meeting with Simpson. Buffalo is allocated only 45 of those at the combine and opted to use one on Simpson, which shows interest in him to a certain degree.

