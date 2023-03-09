Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

Man mad at family sparked NW Houston fire that tore through 16 apartments, document states

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ms3Po_0lCBKjpW00

An 18-year-old, charged with arson, sparked the immense fire that destroyed 16 apartment units in northwest Houston because he was upset with his family, according to charging documents.

Tuesday's two-alarm fire began at about 1 p.m. at the Flint at 290 apartments at 5915 Flintlock near Highway 290 in northwest Houston.

SkyEye was over the scene when the complex's roof was engulfed, and crews made efforts to put it out.

Records state the fire began when Jose Espinoza-Villanueva used a cigarette lighter to set clothes on fire in his mother's closet because he was upset with his family. As a result, the flames ripped through multiple units, displacing 16 families.

"There are 16 units. Sixteen other families who have been affected," Richard Smith, whose sister lives at the complex, said. "People lost everything, not just a night of not being at home, but they lost their whole life."

The flames came dangerously close to reaching Smith's sister's apartment on Tuesday. He said someone could have died.

"Yeah, and if you look at that, thank God no one did die. No one did," Smith said.

Houston Fire Department officials said no civilians were injured, but according to charging documents, two firefighters needed medical attention. One was dehydrated and needed oxygen. The other also needed oxygen and was dizzy after being hit on the head when a ceiling collapsed on him.

Espinoza-Villanueva is currently in the Harris County jail. Records show that he is due in court Wednesday night, at which time a hearing officer is expected to set the bond.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Harris County motel shooting along North Freeway leaves 1 dead
Houston, TX9 hours ago
Popular Houston-area Tex-Mex restaurant burglarized at multiple locations, owner says
Houston, TX23 hours ago
Apparent murder suicide in northwest Houston, police called for welfare check
Houston, TX18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
HPD: Shootout leaves 4 injured after party at venue in southeast Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
Woman leaves fake ID at SW Houston car dealership before never returning from test drive, owner says
Houston, TX19 hours ago
Neighbor allegedly uses kitchen knife to stab 3 men after flirting with 1 of their wives, police say
Houston, TX6 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: At least 4 arrested, including Houston firefighter in major drug bust
Houston, TX1 day ago
HPD: Woman body slammed during robbery after withdrawing cash for trip
Houston, TX2 days ago
Mother of Alief ISD teacher killed dealing with loss of justice after suspect dies in apparent suicide
Sugar Land, TX1 day ago
'He will be missed': Baytown PD mourning loss of K-9 who was bitten by venomous snake
Baytown, TX1 day ago
1 hospitalized after Montrose tattoo shop on Westheimer goes up in flames, Houston firefighters say
Houston, TX2 days ago
'People need to change': Residents in Gulfton neighborhood looking for change after multiple crimes
Houston, TX1 day ago
Attempted robbery turned into homicide outside apartment complex in Gulfton, HPD says
Houston, TX2 days ago
Video Shows Road Rage Fueled Game of Bumper Cars in Houston, Texas
Houston, TX1 day ago
Deadly crash in northeast Houston may be DWI incident, sheriff says
Houston, TX2 days ago
Mayor Turner promises 'One Clean Houston' plan's announcement before end of March
Houston, TX1 day ago
Houston man shot after knocking at the wrong apartment door
Houston, TX3 days ago
1 year ago, a Lyft driver and mom of 2 picked up a passenger. She never came home. Where is Ella Goodie?
Scott, LA1 day ago
Body of second missing teen found 10 feet from the shore in Galveston
Galveston, TX3 days ago
Men fill backpack with cartons of cigarettes, other items worth about $7,200 at Circle K, HPD says
Houston, TX3 days ago
Crews douse flames from Alief apartment complex fire, video shows
Houston, TX4 days ago
These are the 5 Houston apartment complexes with most issues reported to the city
Houston, TX4 days ago
Court docs: HFD firefighter charged for possession and delivery of drugs, including meth
Houston, TX1 day ago
'It's just obscene' | Cypress neighbors need break from bright lights due to Grand Parkway fixtures
Cypress, TX4 days ago
Jasper family rescued from Galveston beach waters as officials searched for missing teens
Galveston, TX3 days ago
Houston man gets 60 years for fatally stabbing girlfriend as she was trying to leave him
Houston, TX2 days ago
In Galveston, Texas People are Relieving Themselves Wherever They Want!
Galveston, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy