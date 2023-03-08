Bulldogs take down Eagles

FAYETTEVILLE — The Terry Sanford Bulldogs defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 9-3 victory on Monday in a non-conference matchup. The Bulldogs’ pair of sophomore sluggers Benny Whhiteker and Ethan Nobles had two RBIs apiece in their team’s second victory of the season. Terry Sanford jumped ahead by four runs in the first inning before tacking on five more runs in the third and fourth inning. Senior right-hander Davis McLamb got the start on the mound for the host and he struck out five of the 15 batters he faced in three innings of work.

East Bladen’s senior Coleman Tatum got his team’s first run on the board after running into home on a passed ball in the second inning. Senior first-basemen Zamar Lewis had two hits in three plate appearances and rounded the bases for the Eagles’ second run of the day in the fourth inning to make the game 6-2. Senior outfielder Tyler Johnson singled and scored the Eagles’ final run in the seventh inning.

The Eagles’ junior right-hander Jake Futrell started on the mound but was replaced by senior right-hander Ty Mathis after two innings of work. Mathis threw six strikeouts and allowed nine hits to close out the game for the Eagles. Senior Even Pait led the Eagles in hitting with two hits and an RBI.

East Bladen will look to bounce back this Thursday when they host the West Brunswick Trojans.