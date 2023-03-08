This Gentle Exfoliator Sold Out Within 1 Day & Racked Up a 5,500 Person Waitlist—Here’s Why

One integral part of any skincare regimen is exfoliation—both chemical and physical exfoliants offer exceptional benefits to the complexion, such as clearing out excess oil, dirt and dead skin cells. However, it’s important to be selective about the latter; many physical exfoliants contain harsh particles that can cause damage and irritate the skin, leaving you worse off than when you began. You won’t find that’s the case with one popular option: Hey Bud’s Gentle Jane Hemp Exfoliator .

Shoppers Admit They 'Ditch' Their Foundation For This Bronzing Primer That Gives Them an Alix Earle-Level Glow--& We Have a Special Code

The cream exfoliator is marketed by the brand as the “perfect blend of chemical and physical exfoliation” since it contains a blend of AHAs and kaolin clay that together revive dull, stressed-out skin. Here’s the hook, though—the formula remains super gentle on the skin, despite its mighty ability to reduce blemishes, blackheads, dry patches and overbearing oil production.

No wonder it sold out within one day after launching last month and consequently racked up a 5,500 person waitlist. Don’t stress— it’s back in stock.

Hey Bud Gentle Jane Hemp Exfoliator

It exfoliates while simultaneously hydrating since ingredients like vitamin E and hemp seed oil are included. Vitamin E heals any existing damage to the skin by restoring its natural balance—if you’ve overdone it on other skincare products, such as retinol, this ingredient can bring your complexion back to life. Hemp seed oil is just as beneficial in its own right, since it’s high in essential fatty acids that deeply moisturize.

RELATED: This TikTok-Viral Airbrushing Powder Is Being Compared to a Popular Seller From Charlotte Tilbury

Cropped Button-Downs Are Trending for Spring--This Is The $25 One We're Buying

While reviews are still piling in for the newly-released product , shoppers are already calling the results “insane,” with one person writing that they ordered two bottles in case it sold out.

“Incredibly blown away by Hey Bud’s exfoliator , it really does live up to its name being ‘Gentle Jane’,” shared one customer. “It has become a shower staple in my bathroom, alongside the Gel Cleanser . It leaves my skin softer than I have ever felt before, smells amazing and it’s perfect for that ‘deep’ clean you WANT from an exfoliator without feeling like you’ve scrubbed your face off.”

“I have sensitive skin and it’s been amazing,” shared another. “I haven’t used an exfoliator for a while but this one was meant to be more gentle and it definitely is. I can feel that it makes a difference and my skin is softer but in a super gentle way. LOVE IT!”

Jump on this product while it’s still in stock —we’re expecting it might sell out again soon.

Ciara Gets Real About 'Anxious Sweat' & the Freedom of Self Expression