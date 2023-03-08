Open in App
Richmond, VA
Construction lift catches fire, worker shocked, hundreds without power in downtown Richmond

By Tannock Blair,

5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A boom lift has reportedly caught on fire outside of the former Buffalo Wild Wings building in Shockoe Bottom.

The Richmond Fire Department confirmed that a construction fire in the area resulted in a worker being shocked. There are no further details on the construction worker’s injuries at this time.

Photo and video obtained by 8News show a boom lift on fire next to a downed powerline.

    (Photo courtesy of Nathaniel King)
    Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News
    Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News
    Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News
    Photo: Rachel Keller, 8News
    Photo: Rachel Keller, 8News
    Photo: Rachel Keller, 8News
    Photo: Rachel Keller, 8News
    Photo: Rachel Keller, 8News
    Photo: Rachel Keller, 8News

The incident occurred near the intersection of South 15th Street and East Cary Street. The Richmond emergency communications call page indicates that a fire incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m.

The area of the intersection is closed to traffic and traffic lights are out at the intersection of South 14th Street and Bank Street, as well as Governor Street and Bank Street. Pedestrians are asked to use causing when walking in the area.

Dominion Energy reports that there are currently 456 customers without power in the area.

(Outage map courtesy of Dominion Energy)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

