Construction lift catches fire, worker shocked, hundreds without power in downtown Richmond

Photo and video obtained by 8News show a boom lift on fire next to a downed powerline.
The incident occurred near the intersection of South 15th Street and East Cary Street. The Richmond emergency communications call page indicates that a fire incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m.
The area of the intersection is closed to traffic and traffic lights are out at the intersection of South 14th Street and Bank Street, as well as Governor Street and Bank Street. Pedestrians are asked to use causing when walking in the area.
Dominion Energy reports that there are currently 456 customers without power in the area.
This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.
