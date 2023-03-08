Cincinnati
Change location
See more from this location?
Cincinnati, OH
Building Design & Construction
7 affordable developments built near historic districts, community ties
By Quinn Purcell, Managing Editor,5 days ago
By Quinn Purcell, Managing Editor,5 days ago
In our latest call for entries, Building Design+Construction collected over 20 multifamily projects with a focus on affordable housing. For some, preserving history and adhering...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0