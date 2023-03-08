Open in App
West Virginia State
DC News Now

West Virginia Promise Scholarship increased, test score deadline extended

By Sam Gorski,

5 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — In a vote on Wednesday, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission extended the deadline to apply for the West Virginia Promise Scholarship for current high school seniors and increased the amount awarded from $5,000 to $5,200 for the 2023-24 academic school year.

Students will still need to submit their Promise application and complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by May 1 , but will now have until July 2023 to earn the required SAT and ACT test scores to qualify.

WV bill requires high schoolers take personal finance course to graduate

Promise Scholarship eligibility requirements remain unchanged for the class of 2023. To qualify, ACT test scores must be a composite score of 21 or higher with a minimum of 19 in English, math, science, and reading. SAT scores must be a total score of 1080 with a minimum of 510 in math, evidence-based reading, and writing.

Students can also use “superscores” which combine the best sub-scores over multiple tests to get an overall higher score.

The requirements and application for the West Virginia Promise Scholarship can be viewed here . The FAFSA is free and can be viewed at fafsa.gov .

