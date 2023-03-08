Open in App
Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Man with gun in custody at Saint Luke’s North Hospital in Kansas City

By Makenzie Koch,

5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man with a gun was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at a Northland hospital, Kansas City police said.

Officers were called to Saint Luke’s North Hospital around 12:30 p.m. on a report of a person with a gun.

Police met hospital security who had taken the man into custody at the front entrance of the hospital.

KCPD said officers detained the man, and he was taken for a mental health evaluation.

No one was injured, officials said, and the investigation is ongoing.

