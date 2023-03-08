Snider’s Poole named Indiana Junior All-Star

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School junior Jordyn Poole will take her spot among the state’s elite underclassmen this summer as the Panthers’ point guard is one of six players selected to the Indiana Junior All-Stars Core Group.

In addition, Snider’s Joh’nea Donahue and Norwell Kennedy Fuelling have been selected to the Indiana Junior All-Stars Blue Group.

The Indiana Junior All-Stars play the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 4 as the Core Group and the Red Group will make up the roster that night. On June 7 the Indiana Junior All-Stars will play the Indiana Seniors with the Core Group and Blue Group comprising the roster in that contest.

2023 IndyStar Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars

GIRLS CORE GROUP (playing on June 4 and June 7)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Alli Harness, 5-8, G, 23.6, Carroll (Flora), undecided

Jordyn Poole, 5-6, G, 16.7, Fort Wayne Snider, undecided

Chloe Spreen, 5-9, G, 19.0, Bedford North Lawrence, undecided

Reagan Wilson, 5-7, G, 16.9, Noblesville, Iowa State

Faith Wiseman, 6-4, F, 16.1, Indian Creek, Indiana

Juliann Woodard, 6-0, F, 22.8, Jennings County, undecided

GIRLS RED GROUP (playing on June 4 vs. Kentucky Juniors)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Lauren Foster, 5-7, G, 18.6, Indian Creek, undecided

Talia Harris, 5-8, G, 9.5, Fishers, undecided

Rachel Harshman, 6-0, F, 14.4, Mooresville, undecided

Ellie Kelleher, 5-9, G, 11.5, Westfield, undecided

Avery Kelley, 5-5, G, 15.4, Evansville Memorial, undecided

Ellery Minch, 6-2, F, 16.5, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), undecided

GIRLS BLUE GROUP (playing on June 7 vs. Indiana Seniors)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Aniyah Bishop, 5-10, G/F, 9.4, Lake Central, undecided

Joh’nea Donahue, 5-8, G., 11.9, Fort Wayne Snider, Bowling Green

Kennedy Fuelling, 5-7, G, 21.8, Norwell, undecided

Kyra Hill, 6-2, F, 15.8, Goshen, undecided

Camryn Runner, 5-9, G, 18.9, Hamilton Heights, undecided

Adrianne Tolen, 5-10, G/F, 16.4, West Lafayette, undecided

Head coach: TBA

Assistant coach: TBA

2023 IndyStar Indiana All-Star key dates

Sunday, June 4 — Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Jeffersonville (2315 Allison Ln. Jeffersonville, IN 47130) — girls, 2:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).

Wednesday, June 7 — Junior-Senior All-Star game at TBA (address TBA) — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).

Friday, June 9 — Indiana at Owensboro Sportscenter (1215 Hickman Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301) — girls, 5:30 p.m. CDT (6:30 p.m. EDT); boys, to follow, about 7:30 p.m. CDT (8:30 p.m. EDT). Ticket information, TBA.

Saturday, June 10 — Futures Games and Indiana vs. Kentucky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, IN 46204) — Futures Games, girls, noon; boys, 2:00 p.m.; Senior girls, 5:00 p.m. ; Senior boys, to follow (about 7:30 p.m.). Tickets go on sale on April 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.