Open in App
Fort Wayne, IN
See more from this location?
WANE 15

Snider’s Poole named Indiana Junior All-Star

By Glenn Marini,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxITB_0lCBDUZi00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School junior Jordyn Poole will take her spot among the state’s elite underclassmen this summer as the Panthers’ point guard is one of six players selected to the Indiana Junior All-Stars Core Group.

In addition, Snider’s Joh’nea Donahue and Norwell Kennedy Fuelling have been selected to the Indiana Junior All-Stars Blue Group.

The Indiana Junior All-Stars play the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 4 as the Core Group and the Red Group will make up the roster that night. On June 7 the Indiana Junior All-Stars will play the Indiana Seniors with the Core Group and Blue Group comprising the roster in that contest.

2023 IndyStar Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars

GIRLS CORE GROUP (playing on June 4 and June 7)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Alli Harness, 5-8, G, 23.6, Carroll (Flora), undecided

Jordyn Poole, 5-6, G, 16.7, Fort Wayne Snider, undecided

Chloe Spreen, 5-9, G, 19.0, Bedford North Lawrence, undecided

Reagan Wilson, 5-7, G, 16.9, Noblesville, Iowa State

Faith Wiseman, 6-4, F, 16.1, Indian Creek, Indiana

Juliann Woodard, 6-0, F, 22.8, Jennings County, undecided

GIRLS RED GROUP (playing on June 4 vs. Kentucky Juniors)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Lauren Foster, 5-7, G, 18.6, Indian Creek, undecided

Talia Harris, 5-8, G, 9.5, Fishers, undecided

Rachel Harshman, 6-0, F, 14.4, Mooresville, undecided

Ellie Kelleher, 5-9, G, 11.5, Westfield, undecided

Avery Kelley, 5-5, G, 15.4, Evansville Memorial, undecided

Ellery Minch, 6-2, F, 16.5, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), undecided

GIRLS BLUE GROUP (playing on June 7 vs. Indiana Seniors)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Aniyah Bishop, 5-10, G/F, 9.4, Lake Central, undecided

Joh’nea Donahue, 5-8, G., 11.9, Fort Wayne Snider, Bowling Green

Kennedy Fuelling, 5-7, G, 21.8, Norwell, undecided

Kyra Hill, 6-2, F, 15.8, Goshen, undecided

Camryn Runner, 5-9, G, 18.9, Hamilton Heights, undecided

Adrianne Tolen, 5-10, G/F, 16.4, West Lafayette, undecided

Head coach: TBA

Assistant coach: TBA

2023 IndyStar Indiana All-Star key dates

Sunday, June 4 — Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Jeffersonville (2315 Allison Ln. Jeffersonville, IN 47130) — girls, 2:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).

Wednesday, June 7 — Junior-Senior All-Star game at TBA (address TBA) — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).

Friday, June 9 — Indiana at Owensboro Sportscenter (1215 Hickman Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301) — girls, 5:30 p.m. CDT (6:30 p.m. EDT); boys, to follow, about 7:30 p.m. CDT (8:30 p.m. EDT). Ticket information, TBA.

Saturday, June 10 — Futures Games and Indiana vs. Kentucky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, IN 46204) — Futures Games, girls, noon; boys, 2:00 p.m.; Senior girls, 5:00 p.m. ; Senior boys, to follow (about 7:30 p.m.). Tickets go on sale on April 15.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Woldmoe, Fort Wayne United FC honors senior class
Fort Wayne, IN6 hours ago
IHSAA releases boys basketball semi-state pairings
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Blackhawk Eagles win March Middle School Madness
Fort Wayne, IN6 hours ago
Indiana Tech remains ‘Sweet Strong’ amid Sweet 16 run
Fort Wayne, IN17 hours ago
Spacemen punch ticket to USPHL National Playoffs
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Midwest figure skaters compete for sectional championship
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Komets struggle in 6-2 loss to Indy Fuel
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Homestead gymnastics clinches runner-up finish for third straight season
Muncie, IN2 days ago
Procession underway for Master Trooper James Bailey
Garrett, IN2 days ago
Komets rally to sweep back-to-back against Wheeling
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Mad Ants losing skid continues against Motor City
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Culver’s donates sales in memory of Master Trooper Bailey
Auburn, IN1 day ago
Former Indiana prep star Shawn Kemp arrested on drive-by shooting charge: report
Tacoma, WA4 days ago
Hanging on for Dear Life in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
USF Jesters return for their spring performance
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
White supremacy on the rise in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Willie Nelson to perform at Foellinger Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN17 hours ago
Man dies in fire at downtown senior apartment community
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Tacos & Tampons: Event collects menstrual items for EACS
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
FAME Festival wraps up its 36th anniversary
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX14 hours ago
Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Report: This is the safest small city in Indiana
Zionsville, IN2 days ago
Burning eyes and dead fish as red tide flares up on Florida coast
Indian Rocks Beach, FL21 hours ago
Volunteer Center is the ‘ultimate matchmaker’
Fort Wayne, IN22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy