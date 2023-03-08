Open in App
Martin County, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Tiger Woods' girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer

By Associated Press,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YI8OT_0lCBAtco00

Tiger Woods' girlfriend wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement following a six-year relationship with the professional golfer.

Attorneys for Erica Herman filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgment on Monday in Martin County, Florida, circuit court, according to online court records. The couple had been living together in the area, according to the complaint. Martin County is located directly north of Palm Beach County.

Woods and Herman have not publicly announced the end of their relationship, which began in 2017. She had been seen regularly with him at major championships, such as the 2019 Masters he won for his 15th major and during his Presidents Cup captaincy in Australia later that year.

But she was not at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week in December, or at the Genesis Invitational he hosted at Riviera three weeks ago.

According to the complaint, a trust controlled by Woods is attempting to silence Herman with a nondisclosure agreement that she signed while involved in a personal and professional relationship with Woods. The complaint argues that the NDA should be nullified under a federal law that prohibits an NDA from being enforced when sexual assault or sexual harassment is involved.

Herman previously worked at Woods' Jupiter restaurant.

The complaint doesn't provide details about what information Herman might want to disclose or make specific allegations against Woods.

The complain says because of “aggressive use” of the NDA, Herman is unsure whether she can disclose “facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has.” It also says she is unsure what other information about her own life she can discuss and with whom.

Woods' manager at Excel Sports Management, Mark Steinberg, didn't immediately respond to a phone call and text from The Associated Press seeking comment.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Padres' Melvin ponders 6-man rotation, opening day starter
San Diego, CA46 minutes ago
Fernando Tatis Jr. gets 1st hits for Padres since 2021
San Diego, CA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Column: Padres great Randy Jones, recovering from 10-hour surgery, eyes special opening day
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres notes: Yu Darvish appears lined up for another opening day start; Fernando Tatis Jr. held out
San Diego, CA1 hour ago
Spring training update: Rougned Odor goes deep twice; rough day for Padres relievers in loss to A's
San Diego, CA1 hour ago
World Baseball Classic updates: Brett Sullivan advances with Italy; Xander Bogaerts heads back to Padres
San Diego, CA7 hours ago
Byron wins 2nd straight Cup race, beats Larson at Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 hour ago
Red Wings beat Bruins 5-3, a day after losing to NHL's best
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
Letang's OT winner lifts Penguins by Rangers 3-2
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy