Open in App
Northfield, MN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Faribault Daily News

Man allegedly caught with nearly a pound of meth in Northfield

By Kristine Goodrich,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FyCV1_0lCB1oAT00

A man with multiple pending felony cases was charged Wednesday with two additional felonies after nearly a pound of methamphetamine allegedly was found in his Northfield hotel room.

Apolinar Osvaldo Hernandez-Silva, 39, was charged Wednesday in Rice County District Court with first-degree drug sals and possession.

Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agents executed a search warrant Monday. They found nearly 435 grams of meth in his hotel room, along with a scale and drug paraphernalia, the criminal complaint alleges. Meth seizures of more than 100 grams can be enhanced to a drug sales charge.

Hernandez-Silva, whose last permanent address was in Faribault, was out on bail on pending charges.

Receiving stolen property charges filed in August allege he was caught with a stolen aluminum trailer and commercial lawn mower.

In January, he was charged with domestic assault for allegedly trying to hit a woman he knows with his pickup. A few days later he was charged with criminal sexual conduct after a 10-year-old girl he knows accused him of touching her inappropriately.

Judge John T. Cajacob set bail in the drug case Wednesday at $500,000 based on what County Attorney Brian Mortenson argued was Hernandez-Silva’s record of non-compliance.

“The recent allegations against Mr. Hernandez-Silva are very serious and show that he’s an extreme threat to public safety,” Mortenson said in a statement. “I appreciate the judge following the state’s recommendation for bail in the case.”

Hernandez-Silva’s next appearance is on March 22.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rice, MN newsLocal Rice, MN
Minnesota Man Found With Nearly a Pound of Meth
Northfield, MN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Warrant issued for man accused of attempted rape, kidnapping in North Mankato
North Mankato, MN2 days ago
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony 3rd degree murder charges in Mower County District Court
Austin, MN1 day ago
Albert Lea man sentenced for threatening woman with a knife
Albert Lea, MN2 days ago
Charges: Oak Park Heights correctional sergeant loses vision after inmate punches her in eye
Oak Park Heights, MN1 day ago
Report of man shooting arrows at home triggers standoff in St. Louis Park
Saint Louis Park, MN14 hours ago
4 injured as shooting suspect's stolen car rams into sheriff vehicles, crashes into tree
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Rochester Man Accused of Fleeing RPD in Drug-Related Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN3 days ago
Boy Scout trailer with thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from church parking lot
Minneapolis, MN16 hours ago
Man who used victims’ stolen identities to commit welfare fraud sentenced
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
Prescott man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine in Dunn County
Prescott, WI2 days ago
Another corrections officer assaulted, injured at Stillwater prison
Stillwater, MN2 days ago
Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force makes another arrest; Pownell supports new housing development, but has concerns
Northfield, MN3 days ago
Robbinsdale Police Video Shows No Contact with Khalil Azad
Robbinsdale, MN3 days ago
Rochester-area law enforcement report overnight crash numbers
Rochester, MN1 day ago
Two people found shot to death at home in Andover
Andover, MN1 day ago
Charges: Ramsey man drunkenly crashed vehicle after dropping off his kids, was 4 times over limit
Ramsey, MN4 days ago
Minn. man pleads guilty to killing 9-year-old girl who was jumping on trampoline
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Two Gunshot Victims Found Dead in Suburban Minnesota Home
Andover, MN1 day ago
Authorities identify Stillwater man fatally shot by police during 'exchange of gunfire'
Stillwater, MN3 days ago
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
Cannon Falls, MN23 hours ago
Timothy Bostrom, 65, charged with attacking his former attorney in Brooklyn Center
Brooklyn Center, MN2 days ago
Man shot, killed in Cub Foods parking lot in Fridley
Fridley, MN2 days ago
Drunk driver was 4x’s the legal limit when he went off-road on Highway 22, say charges
Mankato, MN4 days ago
Police chase ends in crash in Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Three arrested following theft at Target in West Saint Paul, Minnesota
West Saint Paul, MN4 days ago
Blue Earth County collision injures three people from Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN1 day ago
West St. Paul PD looking into "possible larger nationwide crime spree" following credit card fraud arrests
West Saint Paul, MN4 days ago
Family hopes life springs from Farmington HS senior killed in crash
Farmington, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy