Head to PacSun at Fashion Island on March 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to preview new styles for the season while enjoying complimentary food and a juice bar. Not only will the event have a live DJ, but guests will also be able to experience an aura photo reading and a DIY patch station.

