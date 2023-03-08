Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds, followed by rain and snow

Chicago First Alert Weather: Calm before the storm 01:48

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The weather will be cloudy and quiet Wednesday night, ahead of a winter storm that could bring a few inches of snow Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be dry start for the morning rush tomorrow. As low pressure creeps closer during the day, a cold rain will develop in the afternoon and mix with snow at times. Slow for the Thursday PM rush.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday for McHenry, Boone, and Winnebago counties, where snow totals could reach 4 to 7 inches.

Another winter weather advisory is in effect for Kane, DeKalb, Lee, and Ogle counties from 3 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday. Snow totals in those counties could reach 2 to 5 inches.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday in Lake County, where snow totals could reach 4 to 7 inches.

A winter weather advisory also has been issued for northern and central Cook County and DuPage County from 6 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday. Snow totals in those areas could reach 2 to 5 inches.

Best chance for slushy snow accumulation will be near the Wisconsin line during the overnight hours.

Snow lingers very early Friday morning and then tapers off as the storm departs.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low 33.

THURSDAY: Rain and snow showers develop in the afternoon. High 38.

FRIDAY: Morning snow showers. High 35.