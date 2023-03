The Houston Astros will host Team Venezuela on Wednesday as they prepare for the group stage of the World Baseball Classic. Here is how to catch the action!

The World Baseball Classic is upon us! The Houston Astros will host Team Venezuela on Wednesday evening as they prepare for the World Baseball Classic. It's an excellent opportunity for fans to attend the game if they are in the area as it is an extremely rare occurrence.

Even more exciting is the fact that Astros second baseman will be competing against his team for Venezuela. It is an exciting matchup to watch!

The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Southwest with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CST. You must be in the Houston area to receive the game.

You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here !

Additionally, you can listen to the game on the radio on Sports Talk 790 or the MLB app.

Jose Altuve will lead off for Venezuela.

Here is how the Astros will line up on Wednesday:

Mauricio Dubon 4

Jake Meyers 7

Chas McCormick 9

Alex Bregman 5

Bligh Madris 3

Alex McKenna 8

Korey Lee 2

Dixon Machado 6

Joe Perez DH

Brandon Bielak SP

Bielak will be opposed by Philadelphia Phillies and Team Venezuela's Ranger Suarez.

It should be a good one so make sure to tune in!

