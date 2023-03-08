Change location
See more from this location?
Shelby County, IN
shelbycountypost.com
Ribbon cutting and open house celebrated expansion of Cancer Association's Thrift Store
By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio,3 days ago
By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio,3 days ago
The Cancer Association of Shelby County celebrated the grand re-opening of its Second Time Around Thrift Store on Tuesday. The expansion of the Thrift Store...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0