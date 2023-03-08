My View: PPS funding needs reform

In a school district with as public a commitment to equity as Portland Public Schools, it is surprising that parents are allowed to fundraise to pay for extra teachers and staff (FTE) in their own schools — a practice that is not permitted in most surrounding districts.

What is not surprising is that the small number of PPS schools that consistently raise enough for extra FTE serve populations with some of the lowest poverty levels, highest test scores, and fewest students of color in the city.

While PPS requires schools to share 1/3 of the funds they raise (after the first $10,000) through grants to higher needs schools, last year’s grants ranged from $10,000 to $15,000—not nearly enough to pay a teacher’s salary.

I am part of the Reform PPS Funding group that has spent more than two years collecting data and talking to stakeholders. Last month, we submitted a proposal for a district-wide foundation model endorsed by over 400 members of 76 PPS school communities.

PPS’s own outreach revealed a “strong interest in shifting to a district-wide fundraising effort through the Fund for PPS and decreasing school-based fundraising, particularly for staffing and other essential services that should be provided through publicly-funded education,” and “...a desire to end the practice of allowing school foundations to pay for staff positions.”

At the December work session, three board members agreed, while only two supported continuing to allow school foundations to pay for FTE with revised guidelines.

Despite community and board support for critically needed change, the PPS Board policy committee chair presented only two thin policy proposals: increasing the percentage of money that schools would share by either 7% or 17%, with potential limits on the type or amount of additional staff positions allowed.

These revisions would have minimal impact on the disparities in private dollars—for example, using last year’s data, raising the required contribution from 33% to 50% would result in Duniway Elementary (84% white, 9% historically underserved, 5% economically disadvantaged), keeping over $140,000, while neighboring Grout Elementary (62% white, 26% historically underserved, and 39% economically disadvantaged), would receive approximately $18,000.

But the need to move to a district-wide fund is bigger than how the financial distribution shakes out.

Even if there was a magic number where schools qualifying for grants and schools with robust foundations received comparable private funds, tweaking the percentage that schools are required to contribute doesn’t encourage school communities to band together for impactful change for all students.

For 25 years, resourced parents working in fundraising silos to supplement staffing in their own schools has been a distraction for the Portland Public Schools community, keeping us from working together to reverse decades of disinvestment in our schools.

In light of inadequate state education funding, we cannot perpetuate a system where parents with economic and social capital provide for their schools in ways that others cannot.

Some people have argued against changing the current model because schools with robust fundraising receive lower per-student funding than those that receive PPS Parent Fund grants.

This is mostly true, but not because predominantly white, low-poverty schools with high test scores are expected to make up the difference. Rather, PPS uses a differentiated funding model with equity at its core to determine school staffing.

Schools where students face more barriers to success intentionally receive more per-student funding from the district with the goal of closing the persistent gaps in outcomes tied to student demographics.

Allowing wealthy parents to supplement their own school’s staffing allocation undermines PPS’s intentional equity work and maintains the achievement gap.

PPS should adopt a district-wide foundation that reflects values of educational equity to coordinate efforts across our district to both raise funds for much-needed staffing in every building and raise capacity for advocacy at the state level.

As a Franklin High senior said in public comment before the policy committee, “I’m urging the board to not go halfway with equity … not go halfway with racial justice.”

There is a simple solution to the inequities in privately funding school staff: create one fund to bring parents together to support all of our schools and build a powerful advocacy arm for today’s and tomorrow’s PPS students.