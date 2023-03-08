Portland appoints salary commission to set city council, mayor salaries

Portland city council appointed members to a salary commission to set salaries for the 12 city councilors, mayor, and auditor to be elected in 2024 under the city charter overhaul approved by voters last November.

The five salary commissioners and two alternates will have five months to decide how much those elected officials should be paid. All the appointed salary commissioners are Portland residents with backgrounds in human resources.

Portland’s four city commissioners currently make $128,000 per year. Mayor Ted Wheeler makes $152,000. Maintaining those salaries for 12 city councilors would cost more than $1 million per year, not including benefits and payroll costs.

The salary commission members are Joni Marie Johnson, who worked in human resources for groups like the Oregon Historical Society and Travel Portland before retiring in 2021; Laura Sampson, who has worked on compensation teams for Multnomah County and the Port of Portland; Abby Engers, a lawyer and HR manager at Boly:Welch, a recruiting agency; Rosanna Gill, who works in HR technology; and Maura Cooney, who has worked for Oregon Health & Science University for 20 years.

The city received 18 applications but only 14 met minimum qualifications. Council offices selected the final list, Portland human resources director Cathy Bless said.

Citing the need to keep the process moving quickly even if there are absences, Portland city council also appointed two alternates who will vote when full members are absent. The salary commission has to make a decision by Aug. 1, 2023, which is less than five months away.

The salary commission will conduct 11 meetings by then, with opportunities for public comment. Draft salary proposals will be circulated in a public comment survey before being adopted,

If three or more salary commissioners approve a salary proposal, that proposal will be adopted. If a majority of the salary commission can’t reach a decision, the most recent proposal will be sent to the current city council.

The 12 future city councilors are expected to be full-time employees without outside employment, like the four current city commissioners.

Commissioner Rene Gonzales said Wednesday that the plan should be reevaluated in the future, to potentially shift to a part-time position that would allow councilors to also hold other employment.

In the future, in examining “how we attract the right people to run for city council,” Gonzales said the city should consider “whether we need to revisit that at some point in the future, whether a legislator without executive responsibility — which is what city council will be in January 2025 — whether we should open the door to folks to have outside compensation so that we can attract quality candidates.”

Currently, each city commissioner’s office has eight employees, including the commissioner, a chief of staff, and other aides. As of press time, a spokesperson for the charter transition team had not responded to questions about how staffing will change when the city shifts to a 12-member city council.

The charter reforms approved last November through Measure 26-228 include switching from four city commissioners to 12 city councilors, with three city councilors to represent each of four geographic districts in the city. City commissioners currently are assigned oversight of different city bureaus. Under the new system, city councilors will focus on community engagement and setting policy, leaving the daily administration of city operations to the mayor and a hired city administrator.

The measure also moves to ranked-choice voting, meaning that voters can rank candidates in order of preference.