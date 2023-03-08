Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
Portland Tribune

Portland appoints salary commission to set city council, mayor salaries

By Anna Del Savio,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFebb_0lCAFFeU00

Portland city council appointed members to a salary commission to set salaries for the 12 city councilors, mayor, and auditor to be elected in 2024 under the city charter overhaul approved by voters last November.

The five salary commissioners and two alternates will have five months to decide how much those elected officials should be paid. All the appointed salary commissioners are Portland residents with backgrounds in human resources.

Portland’s four city commissioners currently make $128,000 per year. Mayor Ted Wheeler makes $152,000. Maintaining those salaries for 12 city councilors would cost more than $1 million per year, not including benefits and payroll costs.

The salary commission members are Joni Marie Johnson, who worked in human resources for groups like the Oregon Historical Society and Travel Portland before retiring in 2021; Laura Sampson, who has worked on compensation teams for Multnomah County and the Port of Portland; Abby Engers, a lawyer and HR manager at Boly:Welch, a recruiting agency; Rosanna Gill, who works in HR technology; and Maura Cooney, who has worked for Oregon Health & Science University for 20 years.

The city received 18 applications but only 14 met minimum qualifications. Council offices selected the final list, Portland human resources director Cathy Bless said.

Citing the need to keep the process moving quickly even if there are absences, Portland city council also appointed two alternates who will vote when full members are absent. The salary commission has to make a decision by Aug. 1, 2023, which is less than five months away.

The salary commission will conduct 11 meetings by then, with opportunities for public comment. Draft salary proposals will be circulated in a public comment survey before being adopted,

If three or more salary commissioners approve a salary proposal, that proposal will be adopted. If a majority of the salary commission can’t reach a decision, the most recent proposal will be sent to the current city council.

The 12 future city councilors are expected to be full-time employees without outside employment, like the four current city commissioners.

Commissioner Rene Gonzales said Wednesday that the plan should be reevaluated in the future, to potentially shift to a part-time position that would allow councilors to also hold other employment.

In the future, in examining “how we attract the right people to run for city council,” Gonzales said the city should consider “whether we need to revisit that at some point in the future, whether a legislator without executive responsibility — which is what city council will be in January 2025 — whether we should open the door to folks to have outside compensation so that we can attract quality candidates.”

Currently, each city commissioner’s office has eight employees, including the commissioner, a chief of staff, and other aides. As of press time, a spokesperson for the charter transition team had not responded to questions about how staffing will change when the city shifts to a 12-member city council.

The charter reforms approved last November through Measure 26-228 include switching from four city commissioners to 12 city councilors, with three city councilors to represent each of four geographic districts in the city. City commissioners currently are assigned oversight of different city bureaus. Under the new system, city councilors will focus on community engagement and setting policy, leaving the daily administration of city operations to the mayor and a hired city administrator.

The measure also moves to ranked-choice voting, meaning that voters can rank candidates in order of preference.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR newsLocal Portland, OR
Portland Public Schools renames district headquarters in honor of first Black superintendent
Portland, OR12 hours ago
‘Action starts today’: Wheeler announces first homeless shelter site in camp plan
Portland, OR2 days ago
Federal Officials Advise Building The New I-5 Bridge To Include A Lift To Accommodate Higher Ships
Portland, OR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wilsonville considers allowing camping at City Hall, other city-owned properties
Wilsonville, OR1 day ago
Where, when and how will Beaverton's homeless residents be allowed to camp?
Beaverton, OR1 day ago
Grand Ronde tribe resumes demolition at former Oregon City paper mill
Oregon City, OR1 day ago
Watch: Portland activist, security guard clash at City Council meeting amid tent ban outcry
Portland, OR3 days ago
Homeless doubtful of Portland’s new sanctioned campsites
Portland, OR2 days ago
Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan sees 2 bureau directors depart within 5-hour span
Portland, OR4 days ago
Jackson School Neighborhoods Will Be Flanked By Factories If City Plan Is Approved
Hillsboro, OR22 hours ago
Drop The Popcorn, Pick Up The Pitchforks!
Portland, OR2 days ago
Video shows altercation between protester, security during Portland City Council meeting
Portland, OR3 days ago
Portland police chief addresses rise in crime, police staffing and shares his vision for the bureau
Portland, OR1 day ago
Metro’s Expo Center Needs a Bailout. One Proposal Checks All the Boxes.
Portland, OR4 days ago
Portland-based Slumberkins affected by Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Portland, OR18 hours ago
Concern mounts in Portland after 3 shootings within 48 hours
Portland, OR1 day ago
Justin Link, ‘instigator’ in Redmond 5, granted parole
Portland, OR1 day ago
FBI in Portland, Seattle offer $25K rewards to find vandals who hit Tumwater, Oregon City electrical substations
Oregon City, OR2 days ago
Oregon bill would let homeowners replace racist property deeds
Lake Oswego, OR3 days ago
Northeast Portland residents oppose plans to turn abandoned Kmart into freight warehouse
Portland, OR4 days ago
Oregon reversing course? Retail thefts could result in more jail time under new bill
Portland, OR2 days ago
Trail closures coming to popular Portland nature area
Portland, OR1 day ago
Rolling slowdowns set for Oregon Highway 217 this weekend
Beaverton, OR2 days ago
The 9 Best Burger Food Trucks In Portland, OR
Portland, OR2 days ago
New affordable housing opens in NE Portland, Kotek says she hopes for more
Portland, OR2 days ago
The 7 Best Hot Dog Stands In Portland, OR
Portland, OR3 days ago
Man armed with knife in East Portland brought into custody
Portland, OR1 day ago
Andrew Wiederhorn, financier who left Portland under cloud, steps down as Fat Brands CEO amid new federal investigation
Portland, OR3 days ago
The Iconic Oregon Steakhouse That’s Still Sizzling for 80+ Years
Portland, OR2 days ago
Suspects in NE Portland murder were in a shootout with Wilsonville cops days later
Portland, OR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy