Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay’s Friendship Over the Years: Drama With Tom Sandoval and More

After making guest appearances on the first two seasons of the Bravo reality series, Madix became a main cast member in 2015. From the beginning, Shay's bond with the Florida native served as a contrast to her tumultuous relationships with fellow SUR employees Stassi Schroeder , Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney . However, the costars have still had their ups and downs over the years.
“Your mom had actually reached out to me and asked if you were OK and she didn’t know if you were unhappy with Tom and if he was a bad boyfriend,” Shay said, noting that Madix's “own family [had] noticed a change in [her] personality.”
The “Scheananigans” podcaster’s conversation with Madix’s mom came back around during the season 4 reunion in March 2016.
“A lot of what she said [to my mom] were these weird backhanded, yet very offensive things about Tom that aren’t really accurate,” the Fancy Af Cocktails coauthor told host Andy Cohen , adding that Shay claimed her then-beau was “all about” himself.
Despite the drama, the pals were able to bury the hatchet.
“We’re better than ever, honestly,” Shay said of Madix during a January 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen . The California native added that viewers could expect to see the pair heal their friendship on season 5 of Pump Rules . “You'll see Ariana and I kind of reconnect and you'll see more of that friendship grow back stronger as it was in the previous seasons,” she said.
