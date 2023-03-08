Open in App
CBS News

Soccer player dies after collapsing during practice in South Africa

By Emily Mae Czachor,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPqVv_0lCAAloF00

A professional soccer player in South Africa died on Tuesday after collapsing during a morning training session, the Richards Bay Football Club said in a statement.

The club, which runs the KwaZulu-Natal soccer team where the athlete played for the last three years, announced his death in a message shared to Twitter on Tuesday. Siphamandla "Spepe" Mtolo was a midfielder for the team, which competed in the South African Premiere Division, the country's top soccer league.

"It is with deep sadness to announce that Richards Bay Football Club has untimely lost one of the midfielder, Siphamandla 'Spepe' Mtolo," the Richards Bay Football Club said in the announcement. "He collapsed this morning during training. The club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and ask that his family's privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement."

"His presence both on and off the pitch will be solely [sic] missed," the club wrote. "Thoughts and prayers of everyone in Richards Bay Football Club are with his family, friends and loved ones."

Responding to the news of Mtolo's death, South Africa's Premier Soccer League said moments of silence will be observed at upcoming tournaments this week in his honor.

"The PSL is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Richards Bay Football Club midfielder, Siphamandla Mtolo," the league wrote in a tweet . "A moment of silence will be observed in his honour at this week's Nedbank Cup and DStv Diski Challenge fixtures. May his soul repose peacefully."

The South African Football Association also acknowledged Mtolo's sudden death in a statement shared online.

"The South African Football Association (SAFA) has offered some words of comfort and sympathy to the family of Richards Bay midfielder Siphamandla Mtolo after the midfielder's passing on Tuesday," the organization said, noting Mtolo's three-year tenure with the KwaZulu-Natal team and previous contract with Uthongathi FC, another professional soccer team.

"We as the South African Football Association would like to convey our sincerest condolences, deepest sympathy and heartfelt sorrow to his family, friends and the club during this difficult time," the statement continued. "May his soul rest peace."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
Cop and 'Fantastic' Dad of 2 Dies After Falling from Bridge While Chasing Alleged Carjacking Suspect
Fountain, CO26 days ago
How does taking Ozempic affect your brain? 4 patients share their experience
Matawan, NJ3 days ago
Boat crashes into Florida bridge, leaving 10 people struggling in river, rescuers say
Cape Coral, FL12 days ago
Patient, new father among 5 killed in Nevada medical flight crash
Stagecoach, NV14 days ago
Actor Robert Blake, known for "Baretta" and "Lost Highway," dies at 89
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA2 days ago
Comedian Mike Epps Allegedly Found with Loaded Handgun in Backpack at Airport
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
42 British students went on a ski trip to the US. On the last day of the trip, they realized their hotel had shredded 41 of their passports.
Lincoln, NH9 days ago
Punches thrown, chaos erupts aboard Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Mother and Son Among 5 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at Florida Home: 'This Is Extremely Tragic'
Miami Lakes, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy