Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rookie F Justin Lewis re-signs with the Bulls on a two-way deal

By Ed Easton Jr.,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uMrK_0lCA9FBV00
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls have brought back rookie Justin Lewis on a two-way deal for a second stint with the squad. The signing was made official on Monday following the team’s decision to promote two-way player Carlik Jones to a main roster rest of the season contract.

Lewis made waves during Las Vegas Summer League after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. He initially earned the two-way contract before suffering an ACL injury in August and remained under contract until being waived after the preseason.

After seven months, Lewis returns to the franchise, but it is unclear whether he will see any playing time for the rest of the year. Chicago is possibly securing the Marquette Golden Eagle for the future with this decision, as the Bulls now have his rights and can determine their next move.

Lewis averaged 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds during his sophomore season at Marquette, showing plenty of versatility as a forward. The 6’8″ forward will be worth watching if he’s fully recovered from his surgery.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Isiah Thomas Explains Why no Detroit Pistons Players Assisted Bill Laimbeer After Robert Parish Decked Him
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Former UNC forward Garrison Brooks has monster game
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Danilo Gallinari on the Boston Celtics' team chemistry
Boston, MA1 hour ago
On this day: Boston first team to 61 wins; Scott dealt for Silas
Boston, MA4 hours ago
Deal reportedly 'done' for Patriots' rival landing legendary QB
Green Bay, WI15 hours ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
49ers bring in notable QB after Jimmy Garoppolo exit
San Francisco, CA14 hours ago
Breaking: Notre Dame's top player entering transfer portal
Notre Dame, IN20 hours ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO18 hours ago
Seahawks GM John Schneider takes veiled shot at Russell Wilson's agent
Seattle, WA17 hours ago
5-star Florida quarterback commit set to visit for spring game
Gainesville, FL14 hours ago
Grading the Titans’ signing of OT Andre Dillard
Nashville, TN12 hours ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO3 hours ago
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Instant analysis after Bengals lose Jessie Bates to Falcons in free agency
Cincinnati, OH15 hours ago
Breaking: Notre Dame freshman safety granted release to play elsewhere
South Bend, IN1 day ago
CBS Sports sends Vikings and Justin Jefferson top receiver prospect
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Texas A&M jumps a few spots in the USA Today College baseball rankings
College Station, TX1 hour ago
ESPN grades Falcons' early free agency activity
Atlanta, GA16 hours ago
Instant Reaction: Grading the Ogbonnia Okoronkwo free agent signing
Cleveland, OH12 hours ago
Michigan football gets late visit announcement from elite player
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Kwesi, It's tampering time: The Real Forno Show
Minneapolis, MN7 hours ago
Best non-DT free agents still available for the Browns to target
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Dewayne Dedmon reacts to making Sixers debut in win over Wizards
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
QB Sam Darnold, 49ers agree on 1-year deal
San Francisco, CA14 hours ago
Tom Izzo: Meet the legend USC will face in the NCAA Tournament
East Lansing, MI52 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy