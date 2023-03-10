Open in App
Fresno County, CA
See more from this location?
ABC30 Central Valley

Atmospheric River: Resources for residents as storms hit Central California

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7SU8_0lCA2rbe00

An atmospheric river has officially reached Central California. Action News has compiled a list of resources residents need to stay prepared.

EVACUATION WARNINGS/ORDERS:

Evacuation warnings have been issued for parts of Fresno ,
Tulare , Madera , Mariposa , and Merced counties ahead of the storms expected to start on Thursday.

Officials are issuing them early in order to give residents plenty of time to either leave or be prepared.

Crews are already working around the Valley to ensure residents have resources should they be told to evacuate.

EVACUATION SHELTERS:

The Fresno County Office of Emergency Services is working with the Red Cross to open a shelter in Sanger to help residents who want to evacuate.

The shelter will open at 3 pm Thursday at the Sanger Community Center at 700 Recreation Avenue.

Residents are asked to bring only essentials such as medication, clothes, and toiletries. Pets that can be kenneled are allowed.

The Visalia Transit Center will serve as a Dry Center starting Thursday.

It's located on Oak Avenue near Bridge Street and will be available through next Wednesday, March 15.

It's a place where you can get a break from the cold and wet weather.

In Merced County, shelter sites have been set up at the Merced County Fairgrounds and Atwater Community Center.

There will now be bus stops to the shelter sites on the routes from Planada and Highway 59 near the Riveria Mobile Estates and Community Center.

EMERGENCY ALERTS:

Valley counties have emergency alert systems in place to keep residents up to date on storms and other emergencies. Many will be notified of evacuation warnings and orders through these alerts.

To sign up for alerts in Fresno County , click here.

To sign up for alerts in Madera County, click here .

To sign up for alerts in Mariposa County, click here .

To sign up for alerts in Kings County, click
here .

To sign up for alerts in Tulare County, click here .

To sign up for alerts for the entire state, click here .

POWER OUTAGES

PG&E crews are on standby with the possibility of fallen trees, downed power lines and snow cleanup.

Power outages are expected for many customers throughout the Valley.

To find out if your area is impacted, visit PG&E's outage map .

RESOURCES:

Sandbags have already been made available for residents. Officials say that residents should bring their own shovel.

To find locations for sandbags, click here .

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this atmospheric river.

For weather updates, follow Madeline Evans on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

For weather updates, follow Kevin Musso on Facebook and Twitter .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tulare County, CA newsLocal Tulare County, CA
‘Life-threatening’ flash floods devastate small California town
Springville, CA17 hours ago
Flooding around the Central Valley
Fresno, CA20 hours ago
Winter Storm Brings Road Closures, Flash Flood Watches, Surging Rivers
Coalinga, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fresno Deputies Rescue 3 Elderly Women Trapped by Rising Floodwaters
Fresno, CA17 hours ago
North Fork resident fears losing everything after evacuation
North Fork, CA15 hours ago
Crews clear pumps and storm drains to prevent flooding in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
The areas of Fresno County most at risk from flooding
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Woodlake neighborhoods flooded by overflowing creek during storm
Woodlake, CA12 hours ago
Evacuation warning issued for Tule Riverbank in Porterville
Porterville, CA12 hours ago
Bakersfield Fire Department Water Rescue Team deployed to Merced
Bakersfield, CA19 hours ago
Video shows Kern River in Kernville rising amid heavy rain
Kernville, CA22 hours ago
Residents in RV park respond to risk of flooding
Sanger, CA1 day ago
Parts of Three Rivers, Cutler, Exeter evacuated due to flooding
Exeter, CA16 hours ago
Creeks swell with water in Madera County, several evacuation warnings remain in place
Oakhurst, CA15 hours ago
Evacuation warning issued for Area 13 in Merced
Merced, CA21 hours ago
These California rivers may reach above flood level during the upcoming winter storm
Modesto, CA1 day ago
Newsom declares state of emergency in 21 counties, as storm nears
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Highway 99 in Earlimart fully closed due to breach in nearby river
Earlimart, CA19 minutes ago
Man abandoned animals in the rain in Clovis, officials say
Clovis, CA17 hours ago
Atmospheric river drenches Oakhurst with heavy rain
Oakhurst, CA16 hours ago
Alert: Areal Flood Advisory 3.9.2023
Fresno, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy