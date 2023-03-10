Atmospheric River: Resources for residents as storms hit Central California

An atmospheric river has officially reached Central California. Action News has compiled a list of resources residents need to stay prepared.

EVACUATION WARNINGS/ORDERS:

Evacuation warnings have been issued for parts of Fresno Mariposa , and Merced counties ahead of the storms expected to start on Thursday.

Officials are issuing them early in order to give residents plenty of time to either leave or be prepared.

Crews are already working around the Valley to ensure residents have resources should they be told to evacuate.

EVACUATION SHELTERS:

The Fresno County Office of Emergency Services is working with the Red Cross to open a shelter in Sanger to help residents who want to evacuate.

The shelter will open at 3 pm Thursday at the Sanger Community Center at 700 Recreation Avenue.

Residents are asked to bring only essentials such as medication, clothes, and toiletries. Pets that can be kenneled are allowed.

The Visalia Transit Center will serve as a Dry Center starting Thursday.

It's located on Oak Avenue near Bridge Street and will be available through next Wednesday, March 15.

It's a place where you can get a break from the cold and wet weather.

In Merced County, shelter sites have been set up at the Merced County Fairgrounds and Atwater Community Center.

There will now be bus stops to the shelter sites on the routes from Planada and Highway 59 near the Riveria Mobile Estates and Community Center.

EMERGENCY ALERTS:

Valley counties have emergency alert systems in place to keep residents up to date on storms and other emergencies. Many will be notified of evacuation warnings and orders through these alerts.

To sign up for alerts in Fresno County , click here.

To sign up for alerts in Madera County, click here

To sign up for alerts in Mariposa County, click here

To sign up for alerts in Kings County, click

To sign up for alerts in Tulare County, click here

To sign up for alerts for the entire state, click here

POWER OUTAGES

PG&E crews are on standby with the possibility of fallen trees, downed power lines and snow cleanup.

Power outages are expected for many customers throughout the Valley.

To find out if your area is impacted, visit PG&E's outage map

RESOURCES:

Sandbags have already been made available for residents. Officials say that residents should bring their own shovel.

To find locations for sandbags, click here

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this atmospheric river.