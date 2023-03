Daylight Saving Time: How Springing Forward Affects Texas Daylight

Photo: Getty Images

It's that time of the year again. We're springing forward on March 12 to mark the beginning of Daylight Saving Time in the Lone Star State.

What does this mean for Texas? Even though we lose an hour of sleep on Sunday when clocks spring forward at 2 a.m. to 3 a.m., we'll be getting more light during the day. Sunrises and sunsets will happen about an hour later on March 12 than the day before, according to timeanddate.com .

On March 12 in Austin, for example, the sun will rise at 7:45 a.m. and will set at 7:37 p.m., according to sunrisesunset.com . The days get progressively longer as the month goes on, and by March 31, the sun will rise at 7:22 a.m. and set at 7:49 p.m. By the end of April, the sun will rise at 6:49 a.m. and set at 8:07 p.m. We'll see more of the same in May, but in June, we'll get 14-hour days by the end of the month as the sun rises at 6:32 a.m. and sets at 8:37 p.m.

In 2021, the Texas legislature proposed two bills where the state would permanently observe Daylight Saving Time or standard time, but neither passed.

Check out sunrise and sunset times each month for some Texas cities below until Daylight Saving Time ends on November 5:

Austin

March 12: Sunrise - 7:45 a.m., Sunset - 7:37 p.m., Day length - 11h 51m

March 31: Sunrise - 7:22 a.m., Sunset - 7:49 p.m., Day length - 12h 26m

April 30: Sunrise - 6:49 a.m., Sunset - 8:07 p.m., Day length - 13h 18m

May 31: Sunrise - 6:30 a.m., Sunset - 8:27 p.m., Day length - 13h 57m

June 30: Sunrise - 6:32 a.m., Sunset - 8:37 p.m., Day length - 14h 5m

July 31: Sunrise - 6:49 a.m., Sunset - 8:26 p.m., Day length - 13h 38m

August 31: Sunrise - 7:07 a.m., Sunset - 7:56 p.m., Day length - 12h 49m

September 30: Sunrise - 7:23 a.m., Sunset - 7:19 p.m., Day length - 11h 56m

October 31: Sunrise - 7:44 a.m., Sunset - 6:45 p.m., Day length - 11h 1m

November 5: Sunrise - 6:48 a.m., Sunset - 5:41 p.m., Day length - 10h 53m

Dallas

March 12: Sunrise - 7:42 a.m., Sunset - 7:32 p.m., Day length - 11h 50m

March 31: Sunrise - 7:17 a.m., Sunset - 7:46 p.m., Day length - 12h 28m

April 30: Sunrise - 6:41 a.m., Sunset - 8:07 p.m., Day length - 13h 26m

May 31: Sunrise - 6:20 a.m., Sunset - 8:29 p.m., Day length - 14h 9m

June 30: Sunrise - 6:22 a.m., Sunset - 8:39 p.m., Day length - 14h 17m

July 31: Sunrise - 6:40 a.m., Sunset - 8:27 p.m., Day length - 13h 47m

August 31: Sunrise - 7:01 a.m., Sunset - 7:55 p.m., Day length - 12h 54m

September 30: Sunrise - 7:20 a.m., Sunset - 7:15 p.m., Day length - 11h 54m

October 31: Sunrise - 7:43 a.m., Sunset - 6:38 p.m., Day length - 10h 55m

November 5: Sunrise - 6:48 a.m., Sunset - 5:34 p.m., Day length - 10h 46m

Houston

March 12: Sunrise - 7:36 a.m., Sunset - 7:23 p.m., Day length - 11h 39m

March 31: Sunrise - 7:13 a.m., Sunset - 7:39 p.m., Day length - 12h 26m

April 30: Sunrise - 6:41 a.m., Sunset - 7:57 p.m., Day length - 13h 17m

May 31: Sunrise - 6:22 a.m., Sunset - 8:16 p.m., Day length - 13h 55m

June 30: Sunrise - 6:24 a.m., Sunset - 8:26 p.m., Day length - 14h 2m

July 31: Sunrise - 6:40 a.m., Sunset - 8:16 p.m., Day length - 13h 36m

August 31: Sunrise - 6:58 a.m., Sunset - 7:46 p.m., Day length - 12h 48m

September 30: Sunrise - 7:14 a.m., Sunset - 7:10 p.m., Day length - 11h 56m

October 31: Sunrise - 7:24 a.m., Sunset - 6:37 p.m., Day length - 11h 3m

November 5: Sunrise - 6:38 a.m., Sunset - 5:33 p.m., Day length - 10h 55m

San Antonio

March 12: Sunrise - 7:48 a.m., Sunset - 7:40 p.m., Day length - 11h 52m

March 31: Sunrise - 7:26 a.m., Sunset - 7:51 p.m., Day length - 12h 26m

April 30: Sunrise - 6:53 a.m., Sunset - 8:09 p.m., Day length - 13h 16m

May 31: Sunrise - 6:35 a.m., Sunset - 8:28 p.m., Day length - 13h 53m

June 30: Sunrise - 6:37 a.m., Sunset - 8:38 p.m., Day length - 14h 1m

July 31: Sunrise - 6:53 a.m., Sunset - 8:28 p.m., Day length - 13h 35m

August 31: Sunrise - 7:11 a.m., Sunset - 7:59 p.m., Day length - 12h 48m

September 30: Sunrise - 7:26 a.m., Sunset - 7:22 p.m., Day length - 11h 56m

October 31: Sunrise - 7:46 a.m., Sunset - 6:49 p.m., Day length - 11h 3m

November 5: Sunrise - 6:50 a.m., Sunset - 5:45 p.m., Day length - 10h 59m

Do it yourself

To find the sunrise, sunset and day length of any city in Texas, visit sunrisesunset.com , choose your city and make a calendar.