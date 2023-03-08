Open in App
Walnut Creek, CA
See more from this location?
ABC News

Feds investigating fatal crash where Tesla plowed into parked firetruck

By Clara McMichaelMeredith Deliso,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irzGr_0lC9X0ss00

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a special investigation into a fatal crash in California last month involving a Tesla that will look at the vehicle's advanced driver assistance system, the agency confirmed to ABC News.

A 2014 Tesla Model S crashed into a parked firetruck on Interstate 680 near Walnut Creek shortly before 4 a.m. local time on Feb. 18, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFOH1_0lC9X0ss00
Contra Costa County Fire Protection District - PHOTO: The driver of a Tesla died in a crash on Feb. 18, 2023, Walnut Creek, California.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was extricated from the vehicle with major injuries, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District . Four firefighters were also transported to the hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

MORE: Tesla recalling up to 362,000 cars over self-driving risk, agency says

The fire truck had responded to the scene of an earlier crash that morning and was blocking I-680 lanes when the Tesla plowed into the rear of the fire engine, according to California Highway Patrol .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cv96J_0lC9X0ss00
Contra Costa County Fire Protection District - PHOTO: The driver of a Tesla died in a crash on Feb. 18, 2023, Walnut Creek, California.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIOKj_0lC9X0ss00
Contra Costa County Fire Protection District - PHOTO: The driver of a Tesla died in a crash on Feb. 18, 2023, Walnut Creek, California.

"It was unable to be determined at the scene if the Tesla was being operated with any driver assistance or automation activated at the time of the crash," California Highway Patrol said in a statement at the time.

It was also unclear if drug or alcohol were a factor, police said.

MORE: Tesla cuts US Model S and Model X prices

The incident is NHTSA's first special crash investigation this year, according to a case list obtained by ABC News.

ABC News was unable to reach Tesla for comment.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
6 bodies, 154 remains found at suspended crematorium's warehouse: Officials
Hayward, CA2 days ago
Giannis has 46 points, 12 boards as Bucks beat Kings 133-124
Milwaukee, WI1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy