theplaylist.net

‘Wrath Of Becky’ Teaser: The Bloody Sequel To ‘Becky’ Hits This Year’s SXSW By Charles Barfield, 3 days ago

By Charles Barfield, 3 days ago

Released with little fanfare in 2020 (though I thought it was great), “Becky” is an over-the-top, uber-violent take on the “Home Alone”-style film, as a ...