Michigan State men's basketball all-time roster: Spartan Legends
By Andrew Brewster,
5 days ago
With March Madness nearly upon us, we thought we’d take some time to reflect back on some of the history of Michigan State basketball and put together an all-time roster for fans to debate.
While there are some tremendous players left absent below, we think we put together a strong team of five starters, five reserves, a head coach and two assistants. However, this should spark some debate as MSU is one of the deepest programs in NCAA basketball history.
Check it out below:
PG: Magic Johnson
SG: Steve Smith
SF: Greg Kelser
PF: Draymond Green
C: Johnny Green
Bench PG: Mateen Cleaves
Bench SG: Shawn Respert
Bench SF: Morris Peterson
Bench PF: Branden Dawson
Bench C: Adreian Payne
Assistant Coach 2: Dwayne Stephens
Head Coach: Tom Izzo
