East Lansing, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State men's basketball all-time roster: Spartan Legends

By Andrew Brewster,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9lG0_0lC9QVEn00
Photo by Dale Tait/NBAE via Getty Images

With March Madness nearly upon us, we thought we’d take some time to reflect back on some of the history of Michigan State basketball and put together an all-time roster for fans to debate.

While there are some tremendous players left absent below, we think we put together a strong team of five starters, five reserves, a head coach and two assistants. However, this should spark some debate as MSU is one of the deepest programs in NCAA basketball history.

Check it out below:

PG: Magic Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEyoV_0lC9QVEn00
Photo by Dale Tait/NBAE via Getty Images

SG: Steve Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F46mh_0lC9QVEn00
Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

SF: Greg Kelser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyNI5_0lC9QVEn00
Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

PF: Draymond Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xn4c4_0lC9QVEn00
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

C: Johnny Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8UK7_0lC9QVEn00
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Bench PG: Mateen Cleaves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4lqk_0lC9QVEn00
Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Bench SG: Shawn Respert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mimWI_0lC9QVEn00
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Bench SF: Morris Peterson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUKhp_0lC9QVEn00
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

Bench PF: Branden Dawson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FFu3_0lC9QVEn00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bench C: Adreian Payne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzpXT_0lC9QVEn00
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1py8Zz_0lC9QVEn00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Assistant Coach 2: Dwayne Stephens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497JuW_0lC9QVEn00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Head Coach: Tom Izzo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ErJn8_0lC9QVEn00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion.

