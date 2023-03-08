Michigan State men's basketball all-time roster: Spartan Legends

Photo by Dale Tait/NBAE via Getty Images

With March Madness nearly upon us, we thought we’d take some time to reflect back on some of the history of Michigan State basketball and put together an all-time roster for fans to debate.

While there are some tremendous players left absent below, we think we put together a strong team of five starters, five reserves, a head coach and two assistants. However, this should spark some debate as MSU is one of the deepest programs in NCAA basketball history.

Check it out below:

PG: Magic Johnson

Photo by Dale Tait/NBAE via Getty Images

SG: Steve Smith

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

SF: Greg Kelser

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

PF: Draymond Green

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

C: Johnny Green

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Bench PG: Mateen Cleaves

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Bench SG: Shawn Respert

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Bench SF: Morris Peterson

Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

Bench PF: Branden Dawson

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bench C: Adreian Payne

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Assistant Coach 2: Dwayne Stephens

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Head Coach: Tom Izzo

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

