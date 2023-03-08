Open in App
East Lansing, MI
WATCH: Former Michigan basketball player says Michigan State has best chance of any Big Ten team to win national title

By Andrew Brewster,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdF04_0lC9PPuE00
Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

March Madness is here, and Michigan State basketball has been generating more buzz than may have been expected when you look at how the start of the season began. But a recent scoring explosion led by strong perimeter play has them turning heads and getting some attention, including from former Michigan basketball player Anthony Wright.

Wright was on the “Mark Titus Show” this week, and he laid out a case for why Michigan State could fit his description of an outlier team to win the national championship. He thinks they might be the team best suited to make a run for the title based on his criteria.

Watch his breakdown below:

