Southport, NC
Bladen Journal

Kirby & Davis shut the door on Lady Knights

By Alex Brooks Bladen Journal,

3 days ago

SOUTHPORT — The South Brunswick Cougars defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 2-0 victory on Monday in a non-conference matchup. The Lady Knights senior Rylee Chadwick started on the mound and finished the night there, only allowing 7 hits and struck-out five batters in a tight game. South Brunswick’s senior pitcher Haley Kirby and sophomore pitcher Kiana Davis combined arm strength to pitch a shutout in seven innings of work.

The two pitchers struck out 10 batters and allowed 3 hits between them to give their opponents headaches at the plate. Kirby and Davis showed off their hitting abilities with two hits apiece to their name, while also batting home the two decisive runs to secure the Cougars’ win. West Bladen will travel away to East Columbus on Wednesday in a non-conference matchup.

