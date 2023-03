Complex

Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Her Sobriety, Says 12-Step Program ‘Made A Huge Difference’ in Her Life By Brad Callas, 3 days ago

By Brad Callas, 3 days ago

Cara Delevingne is opening up about her sobriety. The 30-year-old supermodel sat down with Vogue this week for the magazine’s April 2023 cover story, which ...