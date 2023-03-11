Who can Chelsea draw in Champions League quarter finals 2023? Potential teams, Premier League opponents

Despite a disappointing domestic season to date, Chelsea's dream of adding more European silverware remains alive in 2023.

The Blues managed to turn around a 1-0 first leg deficit against Borussia Dortmund in the 2022/23 Champions League Round of 16 to book their place in the quarter finals.

Graham Potter's side managed to win the return leg at Stamford Bridge 2-0 with Kai Havertz deciding the tie via a controversial penalty that was retaken after Dortmund players encroached on the first attempt, which Havertz failed to convert.

The Champions League will have Chelsea's full focus for the remainder of the season and they'll be eager to find out which team awaits them next in the competition.

Who can Chelsea draw in Champions League quarter finals?

German champions Bayern Munich , English champions Manchester City , the last two Italian champions AC Milan and Inter Milan , and current Portugal league leaders Benfica are the only other teams besides Chelsea to qualify for the quarter finals so far.

Bayern look like the best team in the competition, while ManCity crushed RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate, and Benfica smashed Club Brugge 7-1 on aggregate while also topping a group which contained both PSG and Juventus. AC Milan and Inter Milan showed they can be complicated sides to play against after eking through the Round of 16 by the minimum scoreline.

There are still two spots up for grabs in the quarter finals, and both berths could be filled by the likes of Real Madrid and Napoli, who are both holding comfortable first-leg leads.

Teams in Champions League quarter finals 2023

Champions League quarter-final appearances and titles listed below are since 1992/93, when the competition was revamped and was rebranded from the European Cup to the Champions League.

Country Club 2022/23 Champ. League

record (goals for / against) Champ. League

QF apps. (last) Champions League

titles (last) England Chelsea 5W-2L-1D (12 GF / 5 GA) 11 (2022) 2 (2021) England Man City 5W-0L-3D (22 GF / 3 GA) 7 (2022) — Germany Bayern Munich 8W-0L-0D (21 GF / 2 GA) 21 (2022) 3* (2020) Italy AC Milan 4W-2L-2D (13 GF / 7 GA) 10 (2012) 3* (2007) Italy Inter Milan 4W-2L-2D (11 GF / 7 GA) 7 (2011) 1* (2010) Portugal Benfica 6W-0L-2D (23 GF / 8 GA) 4 (2022) —*

* = Benfica won two European Cup titles (1961 & 1962), Bayern three (1974-76), Inter Milan (1964-65), and AC Milan four (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990).

Can Chelsea draw English clubs in quarter finals?

Unlike the Round of 16 where teams from the same nation were kept apart, the quarter finals are set via a completely open draw in which any club can face another .

This means Chelsea could face a fellow English club like Manchester City, and even Liverpool should the Reds also snag a spot in the next round. Chelsea have previously faced fellow English clubs Liverpool (2008/09) and Manchester United (2010/11) at this same quarter-final stage.

The last time two Premier League teams were drawn against each other in the Champions League quarter finals was in 2018/19 when Tottenham and Manchester City met.

Chelsea in Champions League quarter finals

The Blues are no strangers to reaching the last eight of the Champions League, and below is a breakdown of their results in every quarter final since 1992/93.