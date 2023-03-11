Open in App
Sporting News

Who can Chelsea draw in Champions League quarter finals 2023? Potential teams, Premier League opponents

By Joshua Thomas,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHjmN_0lC97jiN00

Despite a disappointing domestic season to date, Chelsea's dream of adding more European silverware remains alive in 2023.

The Blues managed to turn around a 1-0 first leg deficit against Borussia Dortmund in the 2022/23 Champions League Round of 16 to book their place in the quarter finals.

Graham Potter's side managed to win the return leg at Stamford Bridge 2-0 with Kai Havertz deciding the tie via a controversial penalty that was retaken after Dortmund players encroached on the first attempt, which Havertz failed to convert.

The Champions League will have Chelsea's full focus for the remainder of the season and they'll be eager to find out which team awaits them next in the competition.

MORE: How much prize money Chelsea earns by reaching the quarter finals

Who can Chelsea draw in Champions League quarter finals?

German champions Bayern Munich , English champions Manchester City , the last two Italian champions AC Milan and Inter Milan , and current Portugal league leaders Benfica are the only other teams besides Chelsea to qualify for the quarter finals so far.

Bayern look like the best team in the competition, while ManCity crushed RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate, and Benfica smashed Club Brugge 7-1 on aggregate while also topping a group which contained both PSG and Juventus. AC Milan and Inter Milan showed they can be complicated sides to play against after eking through the Round of 16 by the minimum scoreline.

There are still two spots up for grabs in the quarter finals, and both berths could be filled by the likes of Real Madrid and Napoli, who are both holding comfortable first-leg leads.

Teams in Champions League quarter finals 2023

Champions League quarter-final appearances and titles listed below are since 1992/93, when the competition was revamped and was rebranded from the European Cup to the Champions League.

Country Club 2022/23 Champ. League
record (goals for / against) 		Champ. League
QF apps. (last) 		Champions League
titles (last)
England Chelsea 5W-2L-1D (12 GF / 5 GA) 11 (2022) 2 (2021)
England Man City 5W-0L-3D (22 GF / 3 GA) 7 (2022)
Germany Bayern Munich 8W-0L-0D (21 GF / 2 GA) 21 (2022) 3* (2020)
Italy AC Milan 4W-2L-2D (13 GF / 7 GA) 10 (2012) 3* (2007)
Italy Inter Milan 4W-2L-2D (11 GF / 7 GA) 7 (2011) 1* (2010)
Portugal Benfica 6W-0L-2D (23 GF / 8 GA) 4 (2022) —*

* = Benfica won two European Cup titles (1961 & 1962), Bayern three (1974-76), Inter Milan (1964-65), and AC Milan four (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990).

MORE: Last time Chelsea won the Champions League

Can Chelsea draw English clubs in quarter finals?

Unlike the Round of 16 where teams from the same nation were kept apart, the quarter finals are set via a completely open draw in which any club can face another .

This means Chelsea could face a fellow English club like Manchester City, and even Liverpool should the Reds also snag a spot in the next round. Chelsea have previously faced fellow English clubs Liverpool (2008/09) and Manchester United (2010/11) at this same quarter-final stage.

The last time two Premier League teams were drawn against each other in the Champions League quarter finals was in 2018/19 when Tottenham and Manchester City met.

MORE: How much money can Chelsea lose if they miss Champions League next season?

Chelsea in Champions League quarter finals

The Blues are no strangers to reaching the last eight of the Champions League, and below is a breakdown of their results in every quarter final since 1992/93.

Season Opponent Result on aggregate
2021/22 Real Madrid Lost 5-4
2020/21 Porto Won 2-1
2013/14 PSG Won 3-3 on away goals
2011/12 Benfica Won 3-1
2010/11 Manchester United Lost 3-1
2008/09 Liverpool Won 7-5
2007/08 Fenerbahce Won 3-2
2006/07 Valencia Won 3-2
2004/05 Bayern Munich Won 6-5
2003/04 Arsenal Won 3-2
1999/00 Barcelona Lost 6-4
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Why is North Carolina not playing in NIT? Hubert Davis explains decision after NCAA Tournament snub
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Garrett Wilson admits Jets players seemingly fooled into thinking Aaron Rodgers signing was imminent
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Raiders' Josh McDaniels trades 'upset' Darren Waller to Giants after leaking details marriage to Aces' Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Lamar Jackson appears to share contract offer he received from Ravens, denies report of larger deal
Baltimore, MD16 hours ago
Where is the 2026 World Cup final? Dallas, New York, Los Angeles leading the race, but no official FIFA decision yet
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Darren Waller trade grades: Giants get desperate for Daniel Jones; Raiders make smart money move
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
Tyreek Hill and Micah Parsons have hilarious reactions, Jalen Ramsey has prayers answered in trade to Dolphins
Miami, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy