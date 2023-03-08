Open in App
ESPN

IMSA issues heavy penalties on Shank's winning Rolex 24 team

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SnmnU_0lC97RmB00

Meyer Shank Racing has fired the technical director for its sports car team after IMSA ruled Wednesday the team manipulated tire pressure data while winning the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona.

IMSA said that Honda Performance Development self-reported the manipulation after the results of the January race were official. IMSA said it conducted a thorough review that included comparing data from all the cars in the top GTP class.

The No. 60 ARX-06 was driven by Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves. It was the second consecutive Rolex 24 victory for MSR.

MSR was allowed to keep the win, its Rolex watches and the trophy, but IMSA levied six substantial penalties against the team on Wednesday that included the indefinite suspension of "team engineer" Ryan McCarthy.

"We accept the series' decision and have taken responsibility," MSR said in a statement. "We want to apologize to everyone at Acura, HPD, and all of our partners. We have dealt with this issue internally and the team member that was responsible is no longer with the organization."

Among the other penalties issued against MSR were a $50,000 fine, loss of all race prize money and team owner Mike Shank was placed on probation through June 30. MSR is the reigning IMSA championship team.

IMSA races this weekend at the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

"We do not want this error to overshadow the tremendous effort that our team, drivers and all of our partners have put forth to develop this new LMDh car," MSR said in its statement. "We consider this matter closed and are fully focused on resetting and coming back for the Twelve Hours of Sebring."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hendrick Motorsports could receive big penalties after NASCAR takes parts at Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
NASCAR confiscates parts from Hendrick Motorsports at Phoenix Raceway
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
LOOK: Gigantic Alligator Stares Down Golfers on Florida Golf Course
Sebring, FL22 days ago
Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection
Columbia, SC3 days ago
Mike Joy Calls Out NASCAR Fans Complaining About Commercials Live on Air
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Boat crashes into Florida bridge, leaving 10 people struggling in river, rescuers say
Cape Coral, FL14 days ago
NASCAR lineup at Phoenix: Starting order, pole for United Rentals Work United 500 based on qualifying results
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
John Force Opens 2023 NHRA Season with Induction Into International Drag Racing Hall of Fame
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Tim McGraw Helps Dad Battling Cancer Do Something Special For His Daughters
West Palm Beach, FL4 days ago
Ravens cut Calais Campbell to make room for Lamar Jackson's tag
Baltimore, MD14 hours ago
Moonshiners Star Josh Owens Injured During Daytona Motorcycle Race: 'He Isn't Out of the Woods Yet'
Daytona Beach, FL7 days ago
LOOK: New Pit Road Rule at Atlanta Motor Speedway Could Confuse Drivers
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy