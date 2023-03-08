Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Calvin Ridley's Brutally Honest Admission

Calvin Ridley, the former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver who has been traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, finally spoke publicly on Wednesday about his year-long suspension for gambling on NFL games.

Ridley did so in a powerful article with the Players' Tribune, in which he talked about his rough upbringing, which included stints in foster care, as well as the depression that he battled during the 2021 season.

In the hours since, Ridley has received a lot of support on social media for making himself vulnerable.

Among those who have expressed appreciation is his new quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence quoted Ridley's tweet about his article and wrote "Powerful stuff bro. Glad you're a part of the family. We got (your) back."

Ridley was traded to the Jaguars last season in exchange for two draft picks. The NFL reinstated him on Monday, making him eligible to practice with Jacksonville this offseason.

Prior to stepping away from the Falcons during the 2021 season and then being suspended, Ridley proved himself as a consistent weapon. He caught 26 touchdowns across his first three professional seasons, culminating in a 1,374-yard, nine-score campaign in 2020.

Ridley will look to get back to that form next season and add another weapon for Lawrence to throw to. He's optimistic that he'll be able to do so, writing "If I’m healthy? With Trevor Lawrence? I’m giving Jacksonville 1,400 yards a season, period."