Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Calvin Ridley's Brutally Honest Admission

By Mitchell Forde,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHhJv_0lC97DfF00

Calvin Ridley, the former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver who has been traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, finally spoke publicly on Wednesday about his year-long suspension for gambling on NFL games.

Ridley did so in a powerful article with the Players' Tribune, in which he talked about his rough upbringing, which included stints in foster care, as well as the depression that he battled during the 2021 season.

In the hours since, Ridley has received a lot of support on social media for making himself vulnerable.

Among those who have expressed appreciation is his new quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence quoted Ridley's tweet about his article and wrote "Powerful stuff bro. Glad you're a part of the family. We got (your) back."

Ridley was traded to the Jaguars last season in exchange for two draft picks. The NFL reinstated him on Monday, making him eligible to practice with Jacksonville this offseason.

Prior to stepping away from the Falcons during the 2021 season and then being suspended, Ridley proved himself as a consistent weapon. He caught 26 touchdowns across his first three professional seasons, culminating in a 1,374-yard, nine-score campaign in 2020.

Ridley will look to get back to that form next season and add another weapon for Lawrence to throw to. He's optimistic that he'll be able to do so, writing "If I’m healthy? With Trevor Lawrence? I’m giving Jacksonville 1,400 yards a season, period."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jacksonville, FL newsLocal Jacksonville, FL
Tim Tebow’s father victim of extortion, arrests made in undercover sting
Jacksonville, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Minnesota Vikings Star Has Reportedly Asked For Release
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
NFL rumors: Lack of Lamar Jackson interest due to shockingly simple reason
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Breaking: Jets, Ravens Have Agreed To Notable Trade
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Alabama QB battle labeled one of the most interesting of 2023 offseason
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Report: A trade offer has been made for Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
NFL World Not Happy With Adam Schefter's Announcement
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL15 days ago
Falcons: Why Stetson Bennett is perfect fit for roster in NFL Draft
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Nick Saban wants rule change that appears to target Tennessee
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Ohio State Lands Commitment From Son Of Former Player
Columbus, OH2 days ago
After meeting with Jameis Winston, 5-star DB Charles Lester says he was close to committing to Florida State
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Sal Sunseri leaves Nick Saban, Alabama football, joins Deion Sanders' Colorado staff
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Cowboys Reportedly Make Significant Decisions On 2 Star Players
Dallas, TX1 day ago
NFL Mock Draft: Who Do Falcons Take After Big Blockbuster Trade?
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
ESPN details how Georgia football will replace its biggest loss of the offseason
Athens, GA2 days ago
Look: Eagles Grant Five-Time Pro Bowler Permission To Seek Trade
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Look: Panthers Assistant Josh McCown Raved About 1 Quarterback
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago
FSU's long-time recruitment of Georgia commit, five-star LB Jadon Perlotte is paying off
Tallahassee, FL20 hours ago
Report: Panthers could consider unusual move after acquiring No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Frank Reich Provides Telling Insight On Panthers Plan For No. 1 Pick
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Freddie Freeman finally speaks out about Dansby Swanson leaving Braves
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
NFL Fines, Takes Draft Pick From 1 Team
Houston, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy