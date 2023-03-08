Paterson Community Gathers to Demand Justice for Najee Seabrooks

PATERSON, NJ – On Tuesday, hundreds of Paterson residents gathered for a vigil and rally to demand justice for Najee Seabrooks, the man shot and killed during a confrontation with members of the Paterson Police Department.

The event was organized by the family of Najee Seabrooks, the Paterson Healing Collective, and other grassroots organizations in the community.

Seabrooks was a beloved member of the community, who worked tirelessly as a violence interventionist to prevent gun violence in the city. He was killed by police on March 3, during what has been called "a mental health crisis." The community gathered to remember and celebrate his life, but also to demand accountability for his death.

The event began with a statement from organizers, calling for the identification of the officers responsible for shooting Seabrooks and the immediate release of body cam footage for the family as well as the officers involved in the shooting to be placed on administrative leave. The organizers also demanded the creation of a non-carceral crisis response team staffed by unarmed civilians, a Civilian Complaint Review Board with investigatory and subpoena power in Paterson, and the immediate resignation of both Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale.

Dr. Liza Chowdhury from the Paterson Healing Collective and Reverend Dr. Charles Boyer from Salvation and Social Justice were among the speakers at the event. They spoke about the need for community-based first responders, like the Paterson Healing Collective, who are trained in de-escalation and community crisis response in neighborhoods. They emphasized the importance of community-centered public safety and violence intervention work, which refers to a set of non-punitive, community-led strategies designed to interrupt the transmission of violence by engaging those at highest risk through the provision of individually tailored support services.

“The Paterson Healing Collective was established in 2020 to provide mental health support and crisis intervention to young men and women who have suffered trauma and victimization in Paterson,” Chowdhury said. “Najee had a strong passion for the City and a deep commitment to improving it on our team, and we were thrilled to have him as an asset. I keep replaying Friday over and over. Our team of responders begged the police to help, but they repeatedly denied our request despite assisting over 250 Paterson residents since our inception. We will continue Najee’s work on bringing safety and healing to Paterson. Rest in love to Najee, we love you so much.”

The event was attended by a large crowd of community members who stood together to demand justice for Najee Seabrooks and to call for an end to police violence in Paterson. The New Jersey Violence Intervention and Prevention (NJVIP) statewide coalition also issued a statement demanding justice for Seabrooks and calling for the creation of community-based crisis response teams.

“Days ago Paterson Police killed Najee Seabrooks,” the statement read. “His name joins the more than 500 people who died during encounters with NJ police officers over the past two decades. This police violence must stop. Najee’s death is one more senseless violent act that underscores how critically important it is to have community-based first responders, like Paterson Healing Collective, who are trained in de-escalation and community crisis response in our neighborhoods.”

“On behalf of the family, I thank all of you for coming out and supporting us,” Seabrook’s brother said. “The family would like full transparency on the Najee Seabrooks’ case, we want the names of all the officers involved, as well as the body camera footage to be released to our family only. We also would love if Governor Phil Murphy, Chief of Paterson Police Engelbert [Ribeiro] and NJ Attorney General Matthew Platkin would act fast on this during the family’s time of need. We just want answers and justice for my brother.”

Mayor Andre Sayegh issued a statement on Facebook announcing a partnership with St. Joseph’s University Medical Center as well federal funding to increase professional mental health resources.

“On Friday, a son of Paterson lost his life in a tragic incident and a family and city are now grieving,” the statement read. “Since the incident, I have devoted time to understanding what occurred, and it is clear more mental health/crisis intervention resources are needed throughout our city. We previously sought, and were recently awarded, federal grant funding which is being matched with city funds to increase professional mental health resources through a partnership with St. Joseph’s Hospital. As I met with Najee’s mother, this was on the top of my mind as I listened to her share her pain. Please pray for her, her family, and all impacted by this tragedy.”

However, Sayegh’s statement was not enough to please residents as many commented on Facebook and at the City Council meeting, stating that he left crucial information out.

“You forgot to mention that mental health help was on site,” Teddie Martinez, Hospital Intervention Coordinator at Reimagining Justice commented on Sayegh’s post. “You also failed to mention that he was killed by a Paterson Police Officer. So now we [are] killing our own children. Is this how we treat sons of Paterson?”

“More mental health and crisis intervention resources are meaningless if they don’t also mean less carceral and punitive responses,” David Jimenez, a resident commented. “One without the other doesn’t accomplish any meaningful change.”

Sayegh also demanded the release of the body camera footage and the truth.

“Having these body cameras helps us ensure more accountability,” Sayegh said. “I don’t want to have that discussion yet as far as intervention [from the State and Federal government] is concerned because I know that emotions are running high right now, and I just want the body camera footage to be released, and then we can discuss how to go forward.”

“Yesterday’s response from the administration and the PPD showed the lack of concern and compassion, not only for Najee’s family, the Paterson Healing Collective, but the entire Black community,” First Ward Councilman Mike Jackson told TAPinto Paterson. “Why are the people’s concerns, when life is lost, always met with force and no compassion? Why did the police department equip themselves with riot gear? The city should be ashamed not just for taking his life, but for the disrespect to his entire family.”

The Paterson community has been left mourning the loss of Najee Seabrooks, but also galvanized to fight for justice and accountability. The organizers and attendees of the vigil and rally expressed that they are committed to continuing the fight for community-centered public safety and violence intervention work.



































































