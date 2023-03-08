Open in App
North Caldwell, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Essex H.S. Wrestlers Named to All-Conference Team

By TAPinto West Essex Staff,

3 days ago

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- Three members of the West Essex wrestling team have been named to the 2023 Super Essex Conference All-Conference Wrestling Team.

Alex Esposito (106 pounds), Anthony Barra (144 pounds) and Ethan Kerlin (126 pounds) all were named to the SEC first team.

West Essex wrestlers named to the conference's second team were Thomas Ruane (120), Nick Bastante (126/132), Carmine Masi (165), Chris Nigro (215) and Joey Macrino.

Peter Schauer (175) and Amro Salem (190) of West Essex both received honorable mention.

West Essex had 10 wrestlers reach the Essex County Tournament semifinals in January. Only Seton Hall Prep, with 12, had more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjRG2_0lC967Pv00

