Red Light Therapy Part of New Weight Loss Program at Five Element Wellness Center in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Red light therapy is an emerging, non-invasive fat removal treatment.

Dr. Monique Gusmao-Rodriguez, co-owner of Five Element Wellness Center in Coral Springs, has started using the therapy as part of a new weight loss reduction program at her clinic at 10251 Sample Road.

In combination with other homeopathic treatments, low-level laser therapy (LLLT as it is called) is a way to remove “stubborn” fat, Dr. Gusmao-Rodriguez said.

“All of this will change the way you feel,” she said.

Patients get a belt and wear it around their midsection, and the belt uses a low-irradiance laser that emits wavelengths of infrared light about 1–2 inches into the skin and targets the layer of fat that sits just below the surface of the skin, she explained.

To date, several studies have found that red light therapy provides benefits, according to a Healthline article.

A 6-week pilot study in 60 people found that LLLT treatments twice a week led to a modest 0.8-inch reduction in waist circumference. These findings, though, were limited by the lack of a control group.

Dr. Gusmao-Rodriguez said red light therapy is just one way to reduce weight through her new program at Five Element Wellness Center.

She also uses acupuncture for treatment to improve metabolism and optimize digestion. Read more here.

In addition, Dr. Gusmao-Rodriguez uses “ear seeds,” a traditional Chinese medicine and a form of auriculotherapy that uses acupressure points in the ear to stimulate other parts of the body.

And, as part of the weight loss program, Dr. Gusmao-Rodriguez’s staff work with patients to improve their diets – teaching them to eat the right fruits, vegetables, and other foods to reduce fat intake, especially cutting sugar and carbohydrates.

“Our program is a lifestyle change – we treat the entire body,” Dr. Gusmao-Rodriguez said.

Find out more about new weight loss reduction program at Five Element Wellness Center in Coral Springs by:

- Calling (954) 657-8342

- Visiting the center at 10251 Sample Road

- Going on their website: 5ewc.com

