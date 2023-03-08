Mayor McCartney Proclaims Woman’s History Month in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney took the occasion of Woman’s History Month to publicly recognize the many woman employees of West Orange Township. She proclaimed Woman’s History Month in West Orange at the Township Council Meeting conference agenda on March 7.

The mayor’s proclamation read in part, “The role of American women in history has been consistently overlooked and undervalued, in the literature, teaching and study of American history, and whereas, I Mayor Susan McCartney and the Township Council, therefore wish to recognize the invaluable contributions the women working for the Township have made, and acknowledge their dedication and commitment to the Township.” Mayor McCartney and the Township Council took a moment to pose with many Township woman employees who were present at the meeting and received roses as a further token of public recognition and appreciation.

Mayor McCartney also introduced the members of her Mayor’s Wellness Campaign Committee present at the meeting. This program will focus in the coming months on promoting healthy town wide initiatives including mental health outreach. Programs involving the community are currently be formulated. The committee has been meeting monthly since January and more details are anticipated to be announced soon as they are finalized.

During the conference agenda the Mayor and Township Council also took a moment to recognize this year’s West Orange St. Patrick Day Parade honorees. The parade takes place this Sunday, March 12 with the step off scheduled for 12:15 p.m. in front of West Orange Town Hall. The Grand Marshall for the 70th year celebration is Mike McCormick who was not able to attend the council meeting. He however was well represented by the Deputy Marshals of Megan McNerney Brill, Rich Hughes and Michele McCue Shaffer who were in attendance. The parade is long-standing West Orange tradition where everyone is invited to celebrate the deeply rooted Irish heritage of the West Orange community.











