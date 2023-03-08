Asbury Park Salvation Army Corps provides local youth with free music lessons

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Asbury Park Salvation Army Corps is sharing the gift of music with youth in the community by offering them free weekly music lessons and dance classes.

The lessons are facilitated by Majors Josh and Cat Lyle and Steve and Lynn Dillon, owners of Dillon Music in Woodbridge, who provide the students with both instruments and instruction.

The dance classes, ukulele and trumpet lessons are open to students throughout the community in grades kindergarten to eighth each Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

"Steve and Lynn Dillon have taken our project under their wings and helped provide instruments, teachers and support," Lyle told TAPinto.

The music program began last fall as an addition to the Salvation Army's state-licensed Learning Zone after-school program, which is held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday at the facility located at 605 Asbury Ave.

"The kids get to try out the different classes to see what they like, and some kids really connect with one of the instruments that we offer or one of the teachers that we have," Lyle said.

"It connects that 'Oh wait, I can play a song' and even really simple songs that we can play with just two or three simple chords really opens their eyes to the possibilities," Lyle noted, adding, "I think that's what we all want to do with children today is just open their eyes to what they can become or what they can do even with the simple things."

The education-based after-school program, is committed to helping families and children maximize their educational experience, was founded by Lyle and his wife after meeting with a bilingual family that had children who needed assistance with successfully completing their homework.

"We decided to start an after-school program that was bilingual," Lyle said, adding, "We found people that were coming into our building that needed rent or food assistance, and we noticed that their children were really struggling specifically with school."

Lyle explained that up to 65 students could be enrolled in the after-school program at a time and that, currently, there are between 35 to 40 youth who attend each week.

"We just kind of progressed, we went through the whole state licensing process, and it really developed into a nice program. We have a lot to offer to families that need a safe place for their kids," he said.

The Learning Zone program provides a positive atmosphere of encouragement and security where children learn without criticism, comparisons, and stress.

With avid staff, educational resources and small group sizes, the program provides youth with a safe and fun academic environment that helps develop their independence and confidence as well as study habits.

The Asbury Park Salvation Army Corps also offers children and adults in the community English as a Second Language classes on Monday and Wednesday nights from 6 to 7:30 p.m. "That is a fantastic program, on an average night, there are 50 to 60 participants every week," Lyle said, noting that he is overjoyed to observe students progress in the after-school program, ESL classes and the music lessons.

"We love seeing the excitement of not only the kids but also the excitement from the parents when they pick up their kids. They're just so happy that their kids have a safe place where they are connected in their community," Lyle said, adding, "You teach them a new skill, and you hope that it gives them confidence and encouragement to tackle life. It must be very difficult for some of these families trying to get themselves established in a new country while not being able to speak the language."

The music lessons and the after-school program will continue weekly until June.

"The Salvation Army exists to serve those living on the margins of life — a lot of time the forgotten and unseen and the hurting," Lyle said. "We just really want to give them hope, and that's what we see in this program."







